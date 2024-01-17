Gisele Bündchen is best known for being one of the most famous -- and most highly paid -- supermodels to ever grace the catwalk.

Now, she's continuing her evolution by opening up to Harper's Bazaar about her new cookbook, titled "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body & Feed Your Soul."

The book features healthy recipes that focus on easy-to-use staples like beans, wild rice, quinoa and fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I'm just a mom who has a very busy life," she told the outlet of her choice to focus on simple recipes, "and I think a lot of women can relate to that."

Despite her packed schedule, Bündchen said health is a top priority for her and her children.

"I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can," she explained to the magazine, noting that her parents' health issues help inspire her to prioritize movement and nutrition. "You can have all the money in the world. If you don't have your health, it's not possible to buy it back."

Alongside the enlightening interview are plenty of gorgeous shots of the model exemplifying the "joy" theme of the issue in a series of stunning photos like the one below, where she shows off her thousand-watt smile and leaps into the air wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, shirt and wrap belt.

Gisele Bundchen shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez for Harper’s BAZAAR February 2024 Joy Issue. Luis Alberto Rodriguez/Harper’s BAZAAR

Bündchen elaborated on how she cultivates that joy these days, telling Harper's Bazaar, "Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I've had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest."

The cover shoot's stylish looks also include a Loewe knit cape, Matteau briefs and JW Anderson sandals, all styled in a "coastal grandma" way, as the supermodel gazes out from high grass in a marshy, sunset-lit backdrop.

Gisele Bundchen shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez for Harper’s BAZAAR February 2024 Joy Issue. Luis Alberto Rodriguez/Harper’s BAZAAR

Bündchen's radiant beauty is on full display in the images, but she spilled the tea in her cover interview about watching some of the "the most beautiful women" she's worked with fall prey to bad attitudes.

"Sometimes, they're kind and they're nice; now they're more beautiful," she explained. "And sometimes they're just not, because their whole beauty goes away because of how they carry themselves and how they treat other people."

Elsewhere in the cover shoot, Bündchen models another attention-grabbing look in a shimmering Miu Miu dress, smiling wide with mussed hair and golden makeup painted on her face, neck and arms.

Gisele Bundchen shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez for Harper’s BAZAAR February 2024 Joy Issue. Luis Alberto Rodriguez/Harper’s BAZAAR

Speaking to her self-assurance and commitment to living her life as authentically as possible, she added, "I can't really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business.... If I'm going to be affected by that, I'm never going to live my truth."

"Nourish, Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul" will be released on March 26.