Naomi Campbell honored Christy Turlington for her birthday in the sweetest way.

The supermodel posted several photos of the duo through the years on her Instagram, along with an effusive tribute to her.

Campbell wished her "BFF" and “1st roommate ever” a happy birthday, while also noting that Turlington is her "chosen family of 37 years.”

"#QUEEN One of the Most beautiful in the world inside and out, intelligent, hardworking, loyal, caring and Kind.. always consistent, SO PROUD OF ALL THE GREAT WORK YOU DO," wrote Campbell.

Campbell ended her post by writing, "Enjoy your special day .. we love you always as we celebrate you Turly."

The first snap in Campbell's carousel shows her and Turlington in an apparently recent pic, both dressed in white tank tops and jeans, embracing with their eyes closed.

The subsequent photos show the dynamic duo attending events over the years and modeling similar looks. There's also a fun picture of them both sporting backwards baseball caps and bunny face filters, and another of them sitting side-by-side at a table, wearing bibs as they enjoy a crawfish meal.

Turlington and Campbell were some of the biggest runway names of the '90s and still look fabulous. They kicked off London Fashion Week last fall, alongside fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, when they made an appearance in Vogue World: London's show.

All four industry legends also star in the docuseries "The Super Models", which debuted in September on Apple TV+. The four-part series highlights the bond they forged while coming up in the industry together, and also explores their reputations and legacies.