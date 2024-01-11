The famed tutu once worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw character on "Sex and the City" is now up for auction.

Carrie wears the bottom paired with a pink tank during the show's opening credits. It has a white tulle texture and tiered miniskirt length.

Julien's Auctions has listed the iconic skirt with a starting bid of $2,000.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the famous tutu on a scene from Sex and the City The Movie, 2008. New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the stylish tutu is a big moment on the opening credits, it almost didn't make the cut, according to "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star. He mentioned to Entertainment Weekly that Carrie's character almost wore a runway dress from Marc Jacobs. However, producers ended up going with the tutu.

"It was such a brilliant choice because, in a way, Carrie's dancing through her life in New York," said Star.

In addition to “Sex and the City’s” opening credits, the tutu also made an appearance in the 2008 "Sex and the City" movie during a scene in which Carrie's clearing out her closet.

The show's lead costume designer, Patricia Field, found the skirt while sifting through a $5 bargain bin in New York City.

Julien’s is now estimating that it will sell at auction for between $8,000 and $12,000.