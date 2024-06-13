Tom Brady is a football legend who is also a proud father of three children.
The former NFL quarterback shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Brady is also the father of 16-year-old John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
During his Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12, Brady gave a sweet shout out to his kids in his speech while on stage at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
"Your dad loves you more than anything in this world," Brady said. "Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live, that's a pretty brilliant sun."
"There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults," the football star added.
The next day, on June 13, Brady shared pictures of his kids attending the ceremony on his Instagram. One snap shows him putting his arm around his two sons.
"Back home with the family ❤️," Brady wrote in the caption, referring to his kids as well as his New England Patriots team.
On Mother's Day, Brady took to Instagram to celebrate all the mothers in his life, including both Moynahan and Bündchen.
"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," Brady captioned a carousel of photos that included his own mom as well as his children's moms. "None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️."
The photo of Bündchen showed her riding horses with Benjamin and Vivian.
Bündchen and Brady announced their decision to divorce in 2022, after 13 years of marriage.
Since then, Bündchen has spoken openly about co-parenting with Brady.
"It's natural that [they] have different rules and then kids just adapt," Bündchen told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an interview that aired in March. "I can only control what I do."
She continued, "There's easier days than others, but I think the kids -- they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with."
On Mother's Day, Bündchen shared on social media about being a mom and remembering her own late mother.
"Being a mom is the best , sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience," she wrote, adding that she is "forever grateful" for her mother's guidance.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. Sending so much love your way," Bündchen ended her post.
What to know about Tom Brady's and Gisele Bündchen's kids
Benjamin Rein Brady
Benjamin Rein Brady was born Dec. 8, 2009.
The now-teenager was seen by his dad's side throughout his legendary NFL career and appears to have inherited his dad's football instincts.
One of the photos Brady shared on Instagram to mark Benjamin's 14th birthday in December showed the teen in a football uniform with the number 12, the same number Brady wore during his NFL career.
"Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you're definitely a superhero to me," Brady captioned a series of photos of Benjamin. "Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!"
Last September, Brady said on his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," that he had been practicing "throwing the ball" to Benjamin in the backyard.
"He's gonna be a little beast," Brady said, adding that Benjamin chose to play tight end instead of following in his dad's footsteps as quarterback.
"He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist," Brady said. "And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.'"
In a separate Instagram post in December, Bündchen noted that Benjamin, her eldest child, now stands as tall as she does, writing, "One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won't be ready for it."
"Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!" she captioned several photos of her son. "You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito."
Bündchen told People magazine last September that at Benjamin's first football game, she heard from others about his kindness.
"He just started, and his first game was so nice," she said. "It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.'"
Vivian Lake Brady
Vivian Lake Brady was born Dec. 5, 2012.
On her 11th birthday, Brady described his only daughter as "the sweetest little angel in my life."
"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!"
Bündchen shared photos on Vivian's birthday in December of her daughter joining her in yoga and horseback riding.
"Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito."
John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan
John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan Brady was born Aug. 22, 2007, to Brady and Moynahan.
Throughout his childhood, the 16-year-old has split his time between his mom and Brady, who began dating Bündchen the same year Jack was born.
Bündchen has referred to Jack as her "bonus son" and posted a tribute to him on Instagram last August to mark his 16th birthday.
"I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!" she wrote then.
Bündchen also described her co-parenting relationship with Moynahan as a "team," telling Vanity Fair in March, "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"
Like his younger brother Benjamin, Jack is also an athlete, excelling at basketball, according to Brady's Instagram posts.
On Jack's 16th birthday, Brady wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, "You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."