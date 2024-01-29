Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe recently enjoyed a mother-daughter trip to Paris.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Witherspoon shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the trip with her 24-year-old daughter, where the two attended some of the biggest fashion shows in the city.

Reese Witherspoon posted this photo to her Instagram account, Jan. 28, 2024. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

One photo shows the lookalike duo sitting in a bar while decking out in matching black outfits. Another features the pair visiting an art gallery together.

The last photo shows Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe spending time with friends at a restaurant.

"January in Paris 🍷❄️🖼️," the star of "The Morning Show" captioned the post.

Witherspoon shares Ava Phillippe and her son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also a mom to 11-year-old son Tennessee James, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020, Witherspoon opened up about balancing her career as an actress and life as a mother of three.

"You take the food out of your mouth, the clothes off your back, the sleep out of your life -- but every bit of it, every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it," Witherspoon said. "That's what makes me wake up on a Sunday. It's not movies or my job. It's my kids."

What to know about Reese Witherspoon's 3 kids

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 25, 2024, in Paris. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Born Sept. 9, 1999, in Los Angeles, Ava Phillippe is Witherspoon's first child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon and her eldest child have made numerous public appearances together, including their recent attendance at the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris and the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The mother and daughter frequently post pictures with one another and tributes to each other on social media.

Celebrating Witherspoon's birthday last March, Ava Phillippe shared a photo of her mom on Instagram, penning a sweet note in the caption.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this ✨legendary lady✨ I’m lucky enough to call my mama!" she wrote. "She is truly a force of nature."

Ava Phillippe graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2022 and has pursued a career in modeling. She has worked for brands such as Pat McGrath, Rodarte, Beyonce's Ivy Park and Witherspoon's own line, Draper James.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2016, Witherspoon gushed about her daughter's fashion sense and expertise.

"She's so much cooler than I am!" Witherspoon said at the time. "She's very cutting-edge, and she knows a lot about fashion, and she has her own sense of style, which is amazing."

Deacon Reese Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The second child of Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe was born Oct. 23, 2003, in Los Angeles.

Following in his parents' footsteps, Deacon Phillippe pursued a career in the entertainment industry. In 2020, he released his first single, "Long Run" featuring Nina Nesbitt, as a music producer. He later made his acting debut in the third season of the hit Netflix show "Never Have I Ever," appearing in two episodes.

A music student at New York University, Deacon Phillippe released his debut album, "A New Earth," in April 2023. He introduced his album on Instagram at the time, sharing what the record was about there as well.

"This is a story of my life, our lives, and of love and life in general; it carries thoughts and emotions that I've accumulated, felt, observed, bottled up, and dealt with through the last 19 years of my life," he wrote. "It's about learning to look through the lens of love. I've finally found a reason why people should listen, and it's bigger than me."

Tennessee James Toth

Reese Witherspoon with her sons Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee Toth and her husband Jim Toth, cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the Inaugural home opener game between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Keith Griner/Getty Images

Tennessee James Toth is Witherspoon's youngest child, whom she shares with ex Toth. Tennessee was born Sept. 27, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Despite keeping her son away from the public spotlight, Witherspoon still shares occasional glimpses of him and pays tributes to him on Instagram.

To mark Tennessee's 11th birthday last September, Witherspoon posted a photo of her sweetly hugging him on Instagram.

"Happy 11th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! 💫," she captioned the post at the time. "I love your curiosity, your endless energy and your playful sense of humor. Everyday you make me think more about the world around us and dream even bigger. I 💙you so much, Buddy!"