Tom Brady paid tribute to all the moms in his life, including ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, on Mother’s Day.
The football legend posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Sunday, featuring his mom, Galynn Patricia Brady, in addition to the moms of his children – ex Bridget Monayhan, with whom he shares son Jack, 16, and Bündchen who is the mother of his other two kids – daughter Vivian, 11 and son Benjamin, 14.
In one of the photos, Bündchen can be seen sporting a sweet smile with Vivian and Benjamin while the group is horseback riding. One snap shows Galynn Patricia Brady posing with her grandkids, and another features Monayhan standing alongside Jack and Tom Brady.
"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," Tom Brady wrote in the caption. "None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️."
Bündchen and Tom Brady announced they were divorcing in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
At the time, the former couple confirmed their split on social media, saying they had "gratitude" for their time together and that the decision had been made "amicably."
For Mother’s Day this year, Bündchen reflected on the loss of her mom, Vania Nonnenmacher, who died earlier this year at the age of 75, in her home country Brazil.
Alongside a series of photos featuring her late mom, Bündchen penned a heartfelt note in the Instagram caption.
"It's still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional," she began. "There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my Mom. My mother, was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn’t do…."
"Being a mom is the best , sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience," she continued, adding that she is "forever grateful" for her mother's guidance.
Concluding her post, she wrote, "Mom, even though I can no longer feel your embrace I know you are always watching over our family and being our guiding light! Te amo mãezinha. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms . Sending so much love your way ❤️.”