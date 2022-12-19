With the year coming to a close, Gisele Bündchen is taking some time for "recharging."

Bündchen, 42, shared a slideshow of photos from a vacation with her children in her home country of Brazil to Instagram over the weekend. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" she captioned the post.

In the photos, Bündchen is seen enjoying the sunshine at the ocean and meditating while her kids, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, play in the pool at their beachside getaway.

The supermodel's vacation comes nearly two months she and the NFL star, 45, announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.