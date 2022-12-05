Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating their daughter Vivian's milestone 10th birthday.

The couple, who announced their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage, each took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5, to share their own tributes.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!" Bündchen, 42, wrote, sharing a carousel of photos of her daughter.

Brady, 45, also shared a photo of Vivian to Instagram, writing, "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."

The Brazilian supermodel left a single red heart emoji in the comments of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's post.