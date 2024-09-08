Taylor Swift is out to watch Taylor Fritz compete on the biggest tennis stage in America.
Swift attended the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday afternoon as part of an apparent double date alongside boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, also joined the couple to watch Fritz take on Italian star Jannik Sinner in the championship match.
Mahomes and Kelce were able to attend the match in Queens, New York, after the Chiefs competed in the first game of the NFL regular season on Thursday. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 to 20 with both Swift and Brittany Mahomes in attendance.
For the tennis match Sunday, Kelce sported a Gucci bucket hat and shirt with his now-signature mustache on display. For her part, Swift wore a red and white checkered dress to the Grand Slam event.
Next to Swift and Kelce, the Mahomes each wore sunglasses and cheered along as two of the world's best tennis pros battled for the top spot. Brittany appeared to be matching Travis in a similar Gucci tennis outfit.
Matthew McConaughey also attended the event, donning an American flag bandana which pushed back his locks above his forehead.
Fritz arrived at the finals after defeating fellow American Francis Tiafoe in five sets on Friday.
Sinner beat opponent Jack Draper in his semi-final match in three straight sets.