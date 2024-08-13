The U.S. Open marks the final Grand Slam of the 2024 tennis season, but before defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic descend on the iconic grounds of USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center alongside hungry top competitors and even hungrier fans, one of the events mainstay culinary contributors, chef Josh Capon, is giving patrons an early taste of some delicious new dishes.
As Capon prepares to reprise his role serving patrons at the New York City tournament later this month, he joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday with two bites inspired by what's hitting menus this season: chicken salad BLT sandwiches and chilled shrimp salad rolls.
For any fans who will be catching the action couch-side rather than court side this year, check out Capon's full recipes to recreate at home below.
Capon, owner of Little Maven from his hospitality venture VCR Group, will also add these dishes to the menu at the signature US Open culinary event, Flavors of the Open on August 22.
Chicken Salad BLT
Ingredients
Chicken salad mix:
1 rotisserie chicken, chopped
1 small red onion, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1/2 cup fresh dill, chopped
1/2-1 cup mayo, depending on your preference
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 lemon juiced
Salt and pepper
Additional ingredients:
2 slices maple bacon
1 tomato slice, for garnish
1 piece of lettuce, for garnish
Ciabatta bread
Butter to toast the ciabatta
Instructions
Pull off all the chicken meat and dice.
Prepare the chicken salad mix by mixing all of the ingredients together in a large bowl.
On the griddle, toast the ciabatta bread with a little bit of butter until golden brown.
Build the sandwich on the ciabatta (chicken salad, bacon, tomato, lettuce).
Chef Capon's tips:
The rotisserie chicken helps save time for the chicken salad. Remove all the skin, then pull the meat off the bones.
The chicken salad is also served great in lettuce cups with warm crumbled bacon as an appetizer or if you are trying to avoid the carbs.
Make sure your ciabatta rolls are nice and toasted with olive oil or butter, and that your bacon is warm and crispy.
Always season your sliced tomatoes with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.
Chilled Shrimp Salad Rolls
Ingredients
2 pounds 21/25 count shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails removed
2 cups diced celery
1/2 cup red onion (optional)
1/2 cup chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 cup mayo or to your liking
Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
Top split brioche hot dog buns
Butter
Instructions
Boil the shrimp in salted water until firm and shock in ice water for 2 to 3 minutes. Pat the shrimp completely dry before adding the other ingredients.
Mix all the ingredients together then fold in the shrimp.
Toast the buns with butter until golden brown on all sides.
Fill the buns with the shrimp salad.
Garish with fresh dill and lemon wedges.
Serve immediately with salt and vinegar chips and enjoy.
More GMA Kitchen Picks
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Teaspoon & Tablespoon Measuring Spoons
- $17.99
- $22.95
- Williams Sonoma
Culinary greatness returns to the US Open
In addition to chef Capon's new fare, the event will feature Michelin star restaurateur Simon Kim's renowned fried chicken from his hotspot COQODAQ.
Fans will get to enjoy signature dishes from the Korean-inspired Better Fried Chicken restaurant, including The Golden Nugget, a chicken nugget and caviar pairing, located on the club level of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Other returning celebrity chefs from the Big Apple include Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Ed Brown, David Burke, Pat LaFrieda and Masaharu Morimoto.
Fans can get an early taste of all the premium bites, as well as meet the chefs, during the Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila later this month, during Fan Week inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The United States Tennis Association and its hospitality partner, Levy Restaurants, recently announced a full preview of the expansive dining options coming to the grounds for the 2024 U.S. Open.
In addition to the diverse array of unparalleled food, refreshing drinks such as the Grey Goose Honey Deuce and the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma -- which made its debut as the tournament's first official tequila last year -- will be returning for fans to sip responsibly this year.
Also new this year, Maestro Dobel Tequila will introduce its Dobel Tequila Club -- an elevated food and beverage space where guests can sip tequila and enjoy all the tennis action live.