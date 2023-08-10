"As an 11th generation tequila maker, I take great pride in the mastery and precision with which we craft our award-winning Maestro Dobel tequilas. Each year, we see that same passion and dedication on display in the competition at the U.S. Open, so we are incredibly proud to announce Maestro Dobel -- creator of the world's first Cristalino -- as the first 'Official Tequila' of this iconic tournament," Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila, said. "As one of the leading tequila brands in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing globally, we are excited to share our range of extraordinary tequilas with tennis fans in New York, and continue the acceleration of the tequila category with an international audience."