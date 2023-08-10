As tennis fans prepare to fill the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, for the 2023 U.S. Open, the 21-and-older crowd will see a new cocktail contender at concession stands.
In an exclusive announcement with "Good Morning America," the U.S. Tennis Association confirmed its partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila as the first "official tequila" of the tournament.
Maestro Dobel will be featured at a branded, full-service bar inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, as well as at mobile carts across the tournament grounds, which will offer smooth and refreshing tequila cocktails, including the "featured cocktail" Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma.
The new ruby red grapefruit juice and tequila drink will be poured in a co-branded souvenir cup with a black tennis ball stir.
"As an 11th generation tequila maker, I take great pride in the mastery and precision with which we craft our award-winning Maestro Dobel tequilas. Each year, we see that same passion and dedication on display in the competition at the U.S. Open, so we are incredibly proud to announce Maestro Dobel -- creator of the world's first Cristalino -- as the first 'Official Tequila' of this iconic tournament," Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila, said. "As one of the leading tequila brands in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing globally, we are excited to share our range of extraordinary tequilas with tennis fans in New York, and continue the acceleration of the tequila category with an international audience."
The new official spirit option will take on longtime fan-favorite Honey Deuce, a vodka-lemonade refresher made with Grey Goose.
The new partnership is the latest for the tequila brand's presence in professional tennis, as Dobel also serves as the "official tequila" across other key tournaments, including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open.
Patrons will have the opportunity to experience the portfolio of Maestro Dobel's smooth tequilas that will be available at concession stands, restaurants and private hospitality spaces.
Check out the full recipe for the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma below to recreate a taste of the U.S. Open at home.
Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma Recipe
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino
2 ounces Owen's Rio Red Grapefruit Soda
Twist of fresh lime
Procedure: Fill tall glass with fresh ice and Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino, top with Owen's Rio Red Grapefruit and garnish with rim of black lava salt and pink grapefruit wedge placed right side up on the mouth of the glass. Serve!