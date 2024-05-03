From complimentary guacamole to free delivery on burritos, restaurants are rolling out deals for diners this Cinco de Mayo.
Restaurants with food and drink specials for Cinco de Mayo
Check out the list below for a snapshot of some nationwide offers this weekend, and as always, be sure to check out eateries in your local area for additional specials to support independent restaurants.
California Pizza Kitchen: Fiesta for Cinco de Mayo
CPK is offering an all-day happy hour on May 5 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with deals on the special menu starting at just $5.
Starters for $5 include both Mexican street corn and chips and white corn guacamole. For drinks, the restaurant is serving its Casa Paloma, Fresh Agave Lime Margarita and Endless Sunshine, which is a twist on a margarita with passion fruit and peach, for $7 each.
And a 7-inch Green Chili Enchilada Pizza or Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza and a draft beer will be available for $9.
Free Chipotle delivery
The fast casual Mexican grill chain is dropping delivery fees in honor of Cinco de Mayo.
Now through Sunday, May 5, customers who order digitally via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca can use promo code CINCO24 at checkout to receive a $0 delivery fee offer.
The offer requires a $10 order minimum and is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders, plus additional service fees are applied at checkout.
$1 tacos and more Taco Bell freebies
The Tex-Mex fast food chain is selling soft and crunchy tacos for $1 each on May 5.
When customers order through the Taco Bell app, they will be able to order five tacos for $5. The limited-time deal is only redeemable once on May 5 and can be found in the "Rewards and Offers" section.
New eaters can also get 20% off a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub (maximum of $5 off) through May 5.
There are two more delivery-exclusive deals this weekend only. When ordering through DoorDash or Grubhub, Taco Bell orders of $20 or more will come with free Nachos BellGrande. And on Uber Eats, customers who buy one Nachos BellGrande will get another one of equal or lesser value.
Guac on The Rock with Teremana Tequila
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, founder of ultra-premium, small batch Teremana Tequila, is celebrating the Mexican spirit throughout the entire month of May.
The brand's annual Guac On The Rock campaign reimburses diners who order guacamole when they purchase any Teremana cocktail and submit a photo of the receipt.
And this year is the biggest effort yet with up to $1 million in funds made available for guac lovers to get the deal.
The initiative was first launched during the pandemic to support America's restaurants hit hard by restrictions and increased costs that made it difficult to stay open and serve their communities.
El Pollo Loco
The popular California-based fast food chain, whose largest franchise owner recently spoke to "GMA" about the difficulties surrounding the state's minimum wage increases, has several deals for members of its Loco Rewards loyalty program.
The rolling deals for rewards members include buy one, get one free Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla on Friday, May, 3; Buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo, Get 2 Carnitas Tacos free on Saturday, May 4; and two free Shredded Chicken Crunchy Tacos with an in-app order of $10 or more on Sunday the 5th. Plus, $0 delivery fee all day long on Cinco de Mayo.
Through Sunday, the fast food restaurant is also offering $20 off a $100 catering order and a $10 bonus with the purchase of a $50 eGift Card.