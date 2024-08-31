Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, turned 29 on Friday, and she kicked off the occasion with an intimate celebration surrounded by close friends and family.
The festivities started with a cozy dinner that Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories.
Brittany posted a heartfelt snapshot to her Instagram story, captioning it "Birthday dinner with my girlies." The photo featured friends Melissa Mathews and Lyndsay Bell.
She followed this with another picture, showcasing a beautifully set dinner table adorned with multiple vases of flowers and candles. "And my lover @patrickmahomes," Brittany captioned over the image, tagging her husband and noting his presence at the celebration.
To top off the birthday tributes, Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching photo of the couple holding hands with their two children. The caption read, "My ❤️! Happy birthday! @brittanylynne."
The next day, Brittany reshared a video of herself on a private jet decked out in birthday decor. It's unclear where she's headed, but it looks like the birthday festivities are just getting started for the mom of two.
The Mahomes recently announced they were expecting their third child and revealed the baby's gender on Instagram back in July.
The caption read, "Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙," and showed Mahomes' 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe for the reveal. With three pink X's in a row, the game concluded with pink smoke and matching confetti filling the air, confirming that the Mahomes family would be welcoming another baby girl.
The couple are parents to 20-month-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.