It took four days to properly capture just one day in the life of Martha Stewart for her first-ever class on MasterClass, perfectly contextualizing the lifestyle and business maven's tireless work ethic that has been the bedrock of her success.

The popular MasterClass online education platform has an already elite roster of experts, from Serena Williams to Shonda Rhimes. And starting Friday, subscribers can learn invaluable lessons firsthand from Stewart on what it takes to be a powerhouse entrepreneur.

Martha Stewart's MasterClass

Stewart is a commanding authority in an array of spaces: TV host, publisher, philanthropist, James Beard Award winner, lifestyle guru, author of 99 books, stockbroker, model, podcaster, social media star, and CEO; each venture continually reinforcing her deeply-rooted drive to deliver excellence.

"It's very important to learn and then teach, always," Stewart implored. "Learn something new so that you can teach."

Martha Stewart in her Bedford, N.Y. home filming MasterClass. MasterClass

From her morning routine that typically begins with Pilates and her green juice – a recipe shared in the class – to managing a sprawling 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York and fostering top talent along the way to help get it all done, Stewart's class gives an exclusive new lens into her busy life.

"If you can find somebody that's going to be as good or better than you, embrace them and bring them in," Stewart encourages for how other leaders can build success.

Martha Stewart: From cooking with Snoop Dogg to Sports Illustrated cover star

"To be an entrepreneur means you have an idea that is viable and the passion to make that idea come to fruition," she declares in her class. "I started my company when I was 50 years old, and now, I have not only started a company, but I've gone public, I've sold the company twice, I am writing my 100th book and I'm posing for Sports Illustrated Magazine – who would have guessed?"

There are two life mottos that have long resounded throughout Stewart's career. First, "when you're through changing, you're through," she said. And second, "Learn something new every day."

Stewart is no stranger to education, for more than four decades she has taught fans of every generation and income level how to bring a touch of elegance into everyday life, all while she manages a complex, forward-thinking business and shapes a dynamic, fulfilling life of her own.

"Watching this MasterClass, I think you'll be amazed at how much can be done in a day. How much good work and enjoyable work can be accomplished in one 24-hour period," Stewart explained. "By showing you my typical day, I want to teach you the mindset that helped me start from nothing, and build and rebuild a million-dollar brand. I hope to show you how you can unlock great success in your own life and work."

Martha Stewart in her Bedford, N.Y. home filming MasterClass. MasterClass

Martha Stewart's lifelong learning and leadership journey

Stewart's class explores the uniquely structured dedication she commits to her work, highlighting what makes an incredible boss and someone that people want to follow and learn from – a skill Stewart learned best from her parents. Of all the teachers in her life, Stewart without hesitation said her father is the one who stands out.

"He was a physical education teacher when he got out of college and then he became a pharmaceutical salesman, but never forgot his teaching skills," she told MasterClass CEO David Rogier during a media event ahead of the class launch. "Dad taught me how to do plumbing and all those other things that mom didn't teach me."

MasterClass CEO David Rogier chats with Martha Stewart about her new class. MasterClass

As one of six children with working parents who were both teachers, Stewart said "we were encouraged to love our teachers, we brought our teachers home with us for lunch and they loved coming to our house because my mom was a really good cook."

When asked what she hopes people take away from her class, Stewart said, "Not to be afraid of hard work. Not to be afraid of filling your day. Not to be afraid of experimenting and trying new things."

Martha Stewart appears at an event for her first MasterClass launch in New York City. MasterClass

Why Martha Stewart doesn't have drapes in her homes

The self-described insomniac revealed that she doesn't even have curtains on any windows in her homes, so she can always start her day before the sun.

"It's kind of fun to see how much one can do in a day," she teases in the MasterClass trailer.