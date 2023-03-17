Taylor Swift is kicking off her Eras era with four new songs, which she released at midnight Friday.

Of the four songs, three are re-recordings.

Two of those three are from "The Hunger Games" soundtrack, "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)."

Swift is joined by Joy Williams and John Paul White, from former musical duo The Civil Wars, which officially broke up in 2014 after a hiatus, on the latter track.

The third rerecording is "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)" and comes from the pop star's 2010 album, "Speak Now."

The fourth and final song appears to be one she's never released before: "All Of The Girls You Loved Before," which was recorded for her 2019 album, "Lover," but ultimately didn't make the cut.

On Thursday, Swift announced in an Instagram Story she would be releasing the four tracks "in honor of the Eras Tour," which makes its first stop on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.