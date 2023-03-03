Meghan Trainor is proudly showing off her son Riley and her new song, "Mother."

The singer shared a cute video post on Instagram Friday, featuring herself and her 2-year-old son.

In the video, Trainor sings and dances to her new tune while wearing a sparkling jumpsuit. The clip includes an appearance from Riley, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara.

At one point in the video, the toddler can be seen adorably hugging Trainor's leg.

"Riley is ready for #MOTHER 🤰💖 3.10 💖," she captioned the post, sharing the new song's release date. The track is part of Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back Deluxe," a re-release of her October 2022 album "Takin' It Back" with three new songs, which will be released March 10, according to the singer.

Trainor also revealed in a hashtag on Friday that she is currently 21 weeks pregnant.

In January, the "Made You Look" singer announced she was pregnant with her second child with Sabara, revealing the news via Instagram with a photo of herself holding up a sonogram.

"BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," she wrote in the caption of that post.

Calling the news "a blessing," Trainor opened up to People following her announcement, telling the outlet, "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant."

"And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there -- I want four kids!" she said.

Trainor also told People in an interview last month that she and her husband are ready to welcome their new addition to their family.