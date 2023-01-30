Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara's second child.

The "Made You Look" singer shared a photo of herself holding up a sonogram to Instagram on Monday confirming the news. "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," she captioned the post.

"What a blessing," Trainor told People, revealing she is four months pregnant. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there -- I want four kids!"

Trainor and Sabara are already parents to son Riley, who turns 2 in February.