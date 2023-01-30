Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara's second child.
The "Made You Look" singer shared a photo of herself holding up a sonogram to Instagram on Monday confirming the news. "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," she captioned the post.
"What a blessing," Trainor told People, revealing she is four months pregnant. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there -- I want four kids!"
- 1August 25, 2022
- 2
- 3September 29, 2021
Trainor and Sabara are already parents to son Riley, who turns 2 in February.
The pop star also has a book coming out in April, titled "Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie."