Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," is finally here.

The 30-year-old singer dropped the 13-track project at midnight Friday, along with the music video for one of the new tracks titled "River."

In the music video, which was shot in black-and-white with a spotlight on the global superstar, Cyrus dances on a stage in a little black dress and heels as she sings of a future with a love interest that she thinks could be "the one."

"Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can't stop from thinking lately/ You could be the one, have the honor of my babies/ Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile/ Was a desеrt 'fore I met you, I was in a drought," she sings in the second verse.

In another track on the album, "Jaded," Cyrus sings about a past broken relationship.

"You're not even willin' to look at your part/ You just jump in the car and head down to thе bar 'til you're blurry/ Don't know when to stop, so you take it too far/ I don't know whеre you are and I'm left in the dark 'til I'm worried/ Ooh, and it hurts me," she sings in a verse.

While most of the album features vocals solely from Cyrus, she does get an assist from Brandi Carlile and Sia on "Thousand Miles" and "Muddy Feet," respectively.

"Endless Summer Vacation" is Cyrus' eighth studio album and is the follow-up to 2020's "Plastic Hearts."

In addition to the new record, the singer teamed up with Disney+ for "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)," in which "one-of-a-kind performances are threaded together with exclusive interviews where she provides insight to her new album and the person she is today," as described by the streamer.

