The married couple saluted the song with their very own cover, performing the hit as part of their "Goat Songs" series, which usually sees them singing while surrounded by the barnyard animals. This time, however, they switched things up and used a goat figurine that, when pressed, lets off a scream.

"I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwick the flowers, but looks like she’s got that covered. Thanks @MileyCyrus 💐," Bacon tweeted.

Cyrus was touched by the shout-out and retweeted it, writing, "Love this ❤️🌹"

Kevin Bacon/Twitter In this screen grab taken from a video posted to his Twitter account, Kevin Bacon sings with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Bacon wrote back, "Clearly, so do we. Thanks for this tune."

The "Footloose" star has covered a myriad of hits for his "Goat Songs" sessions, including tracks from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and more.