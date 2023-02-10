Miley Cyrus' song "Flowers" has some pretty big fans: actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.
The married couple saluted the song with their very own cover, performing the hit as part of their "Goat Songs" series, which usually sees them singing while surrounded by the barnyard animals. This time, however, they switched things up and used a goat figurine that, when pressed, lets off a scream.
"I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwick the flowers, but looks like she’s got that covered. Thanks @MileyCyrus 💐," Bacon tweeted.
Cyrus was touched by the shout-out and retweeted it, writing, "Love this ❤️🌹"
Bacon wrote back, "Clearly, so do we. Thanks for this tune."
The "Footloose" star has covered a myriad of hits for his "Goat Songs" sessions, including tracks from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and more.
"Flowers," the first single from Cyrus' upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation," out March 10, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.