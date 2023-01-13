Miley Cyrus is all about self-love with her new single "Flowers."

The new single and music video, which arrived Thursday night, tells the tale of going through a breakup and then realizing that you can thrive on your own outside of a relationship.

"I didn’t wanna leave you/ I didn’t wanna lie/ Started to cry but then remembered/ I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can," Miley sings on the track.

Likewise, the visuals tell the same story. The video begins with the pop star in a gold-hooded ensemble looking melancholy as she crosses a bridge before she snaps out of her funk and starts to embrace her newfound freedom.

She puts her hair up and dances her way up the road to a home where she enjoys a dip in the pool and a workout. After a shower, the pop star puts on a chic black suit and dances freely.

"Flowers" is the first single from Cyrus' upcoming eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation." It comes nearly three years after her previous album, "Plastic Hearts," which featured the tracks "Midnight Sky," "Angels Like You" and "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa.

Cyrus first teased the new project during her special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," sharing teaser clips of the song and music video.