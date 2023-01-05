Winter might have just started, but Miley Cyrus is already thinking about summer.

Cyrus unveiled her eighth studio album, titled "Endless Summer Vacation," on Thursday. Fans won't have to wait too long to get their hands on it either: The album arrives March 10, and preorders are now live on the singer's official website.

Cyrus also released the album's cover art, which features her hanging from a trapeze bar against a gradient blue backdrop, dressed in a black swimsuit, sunglasses and pumps with strappy heels.

In a separate Instagram video, she released a video promo of the forthcoming effort, in which she recites over hazy synths, "We met each other on the neon dinghy / Past the manta rays and palm trees / Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights / Electric eels and red venom / In the sky we could see the riders on horseback / On comets / Coming toward us, kicking up with laughter / My friend named Twitchy rode the boat into the light / Surfed the north break / We danced until there was nothing left / Just me and Twitchy / Cause that's all we knew."

According to a release, the new album symbolizes the strength Cyrus found after focusing on her physical and mental health. It also serves as her love letter to Los Angeles.

"Flowers," the first single off the album, arrives Jan. 13, which also happens to be Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday. She's already released a few teasers of the song, so fans can get a taste of what's in store.