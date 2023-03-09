Miley Cyrus is sharing more teasers for her "River" music video ahead of its drop on Friday.

In a new clip shared to her Instagram, the singer spoke about recording the track.

"'River' -- it was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally," she said.

"All of my songs kind of evolve," she continued. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower, it never stops raining -- and then it started raining down love."

She revealed that the song is "a dance floor banger," but censored what the song is really about.

"It's nasty," she added, smiling.

Cyrus previously shared a short clip with some black and white footage from the video.

The music video drops Friday, along with Cyrus' new album "Endless Summer Vacation."