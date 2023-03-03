Back in 2012, Miley Cyrus started her "Backyard Sessions," which featured her and her band performing songs in an intimate outdoor setting.

Now, she's bringing the concept to Disney+ with a new special event called "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)."

Designed to promote her new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," the special will feature Cyrus and her band performing eight tracks from the album, including her No. 1 hit "Flowers."

She'll also sing one of her past hits and a special duet with singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

The special will premiere March 10 at 1 p.m. ET, the same day the album arrives.

In between performances, the event will include an interview with Cyrus, in which the singer "opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today," according to a press release.