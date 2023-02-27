Miley Cyrus is counting down the days until fans can listen to her new album, "Endless Summer Vacation."

To add to the hype, she dropped its complete tracklist Monday. The highly anticipated album features 12 new songs from Cyrus.

In addition to her No. 1 single "Flowers," which is also first on the track list, the album features collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile.

Sia's song, "Muddy Feet," is ninth on the track listing, while "Thousand Miles," featuring Carlile, is fourth on the list.

Cyrus is also treating fans to a demo version of "Flowers," which will be the final song on the new album.

Here's the complete track listing for "Endless Summer Vacation," which arrives March 10.

"Flowers"

"Jaded"

"Rose Colored Lenses"

"Thousand Miles" (feat. Brandi Carlile)

"You"

"Handstand"

"River"

"Violet Chemistry"

"Muddy Feet" (feat. Sia)

"Wildcard"

"Island"

"Wonder Woman"

"Flowers (Demo)"