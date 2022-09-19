Zaya Wade has fans swooning over her fabulous new look.

The 15-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade posted a series of photos of herself rocking a long, half-up hairstyle along with face-framing tendrils.

Her new 'do was a beautiful shock to many as she generally wears her hair styled short and natural.

"Dreams become reality," Zaya captioned the carousel of photos. Since posting, her hot hair moment has been liked over 233,000 times.

Her stepmother, Gabrielle Union-Wade, left a comment saying "A vision" along with a heart emoji. Actress Tabitha Brown commented on how "stunning" Zaya looked.

Two years ago, Zaya's father opened up about being an ally after Zaya came out as trans and asked to be referred to using she/her pronouns.

"We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously," Dwyane Wade said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the time. "When a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can -- and that doesn't change because sexuality's now involved in it."

The devoted dad has also shown support for his daughter's transition by sporting matching hairstyles. In 2020, they both rocked matching dyed red hair.