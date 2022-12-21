One of the hottest holiday finds of the season has been discovered right at Aldi!

The grocery store's Serra Ladies Front Knot Dress has been taking over TikTok, and it's perfect for this festive season.

"Shimmer, sparkly and cute" are only a few of the ways shoppers have described the beloved wrap dress.

In addition to it being a great go-to look for weddings, date nights, holiday parties and many other occasions, it also costs only $12.99. However, the dress sold out almost immediately, leaving some shoppers driving more than three hours in search of the frock.

"Aldi fashion tends to be super figure friendly," Passionate Penny Pincher blog manager Jamie Miles told "Good Morning America." "So it's not only geared toward one specific body type. Everybody can pull off the cardigans, the sweatshirt dresses, the little rain booties, but also the price is crazy affordable. You are getting slip-on shoes that look like name brand for $7.99 instead of $40."

Miles said that when it comes to Aldi fashion, there's a sense of urgency about it. "If you go the day after they restock the shelves, that sweatshirt dress or that holiday dress might not be there anymore," she said. "So there's an urgency to get there while you can still get it. The limited release, I think, makes it really popular."

"Though only available in stores for a week or two, the Serra Ladies Front Knot Dress was a hit with Aldi customers all over the U.S. as it flew off our shelves. We intentionally release a limited amount of these new food and non-food items to see how they resonate with customers -- and it's clear that this dress was a hit," an Aldi spokesperson told "GMA."

The grocery retailer also said, "We love how fans responded to the festive $13 dress and look forward to introducing more unexpected finds in 2023."

While the popular Aldi dress is no longer in stores, there are lots of similar alternative picks you can snag at a variety of price points.

See and shop some of the best picks below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Macy's B DARLIN Juniors' V-Neck Metallic-Chiffon A-Line Dress Price : $35.99 • 26% Savings Macy's Original: $49 Shop Now

Macy's EMERALD SUNDAE Juniors' Surplice A-Line Dress Price : $24.99 • 49% Savings Macy's Original: $49 Shop Now Use code GIFT at checkout for savings.

Kohl's Women's LC Lauren Conrad Faux-Wrap Fit & Flare Dress Price : $35.52 • 51% Savings Kohl's Original: $74 Shop Now Use code ENJOY20 for 20% off at checkout.

Amazon DUBACH Women Tassels Sleeve Glitter Sequin Bodycon Mini Party Dress Night Clubwear Price: $38.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now