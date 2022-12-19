No matter what your baby is wearing, one thing is for certain: It doesn't get much cuter than baby clothes.

And as much as we love styling ourselves for the fall and winter seasons, winter baby clothing is equally as fun to shop -- think micro knitted sweaters, adorable animal-print tees, corduroy pants and precious beanies. We've got both classic, staple pieces as well as some trendy baby clothes that you can buy for your own family or as a gift for a loved one.

That said, we've rounded up all sorts of baby clothes for girls and boys, including HonestBaby's organic cotton reversible beanie hats, Janie and Jack's terry sweatshirts, Fair Isle cardigans and more pieces across multiple brands.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Tops

Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Plaid Smocked Balloon Sleeve Cropped Top Price : $31.99 • 38% Savings Janie and Jack Original: $52 Shop Now

Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Baby Woodland Bodysuit Price : $13.99 • 51% Savings Original: $29 Shop Now

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Fair Isle Waffle Knit Henley Top Price : $17 • 50% Savings hanna andersson Original: $34 Shop Now

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Waffle Knit Henley Top Price : $16 • 50% Savings hanna andersson Original: $32 Shop Now

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Long Sleeve Print Tee Price : $11.99 to $15 • 50% to 60% Savings hanna andersson Original: $30 to $30 Shop Now

Bottoms

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Sweaterknit Leggings Price : $19 • 50% Savings hanna andersson Original: $38 Shop Now

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Peplum Legging Price : $16 • 50% Savings hanna andersson Original: $32 Shop Now

Sweaters

Amazon Kuriozud Toddler Baby Boy Girl Sweater Checkerboard Knit Crewneck Sweatshirt Price: $18.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Simple Joys by Carte's Unisex Babies' Hooded Sweater Jacket with Sherpa Lining Price: $12.50 to $21.70 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Pajamas

Amazon HonestBaby Baby Organic Cotton Footed Sleep & Play Pajamas Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Simple Joys by Carte's Baby Boys' Fleece Footed Sleep and Play, Pack of 2 Price: $13.90 to $22.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Burt's Bees Baby baby-girls Sleep and Play Pjs, 100% Organic Cotton One-piece Romper Jumpsuit Zip Front Pajamas Price: $8.37 to $24.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon LUCKBBLO Letter Crewneck Sweatshirt and Long Sleeve Pants, 6-12 months Price: $21.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

hanna andersson hanna andersson Baby Zip Sleeper Price : $25 • 43% Savings hanna andersson Original: $44 Shop Now

Dresses

Outerwear

Amazon Levi's Boys' Baby Hoodie Price : $30 • 40% Savings Amazon Original: $50 Shop Now

Amazon Levi's Boys' Big Puffer Jacket Price : $45.20 • 8% Savings Amazon Original: $49.44 Shop Now

Accessories

Amazon HonestBaby Baby Girls' Organic Cotton Reversible Beanie Hats Multi Pack Price: $47.94 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon MarJunSep Infant Baby Boy Girls Toddlers Moccasins Non-Skid Indoor Slipper Shoes Socks Booties with Grips Price: $17.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Baby Toile Bear Ear Beanie Price : $10.99 • 33% Savings Original: $16.50 Shop Now

