No matter what your baby is wearing, one thing is for certain: It doesn't get much cuter than baby clothes.

And as much as we love styling ourselves for the fall and winter seasons, winter baby clothing is equally as fun to shop -- think micro knitted sweaters, adorable animal-print tees, corduroy pants and precious beanies. We've got both classic, staple pieces as well as some trendy baby clothes that you can buy for your own family or as a gift for a loved one.

That said, we've rounded up all sorts of baby clothes for girls and boys, including HonestBaby's organic cotton reversible beanie hats, Janie and Jack's terry sweatshirts, Fair Isle cardigans and more pieces across multiple brands.

Check it all out below!

Tops

Gerber Baby Girls' 6-Pack Long-Sleeve Side-snap Mitten-Cuff Shirt
Amazon

Gerber Baby Girls' 6-Pack Long-Sleeve Side-snap Mitten-Cuff Shirt

Price: $17.95 to $21.99   From: Amazon

Janie and Jack Floral Ruffle Collar Top
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Floral Ruffle Collar Top

Price: $26.99 38% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $44
Janie and Jack Plaid Smocked Balloon Sleeve Cropped Top
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Plaid Smocked Balloon Sleeve Cropped Top

Price: $31.99 38% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $52
Janie and Jack Ribbed Ruffle Trim Turtleneck
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Ribbed Ruffle Trim Turtleneck

Price: $17.99 43% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $32
Janie and Jack Ruffle Trim Collar Jersey Top
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Ruffle Trim Collar Jersey Top

Price: $23.99 25% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $32
Janie and Jack Baby Woodland Bodysuit
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Baby Woodland Bodysuit

Price: $13.99 51% Savings

Original: $29
hanna andersson Baby Fair Isle Waffle Knit Henley Top
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Fair Isle Waffle Knit Henley Top

Price: $17 50% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $34
hanna andersson Baby Waffle Knit Henley Top
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Waffle Knit Henley Top

Price: $16 50% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $32
hanna andersson Baby Long Sleeve Print Tee
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Long Sleeve Print Tee

Price: $11.99 to $15 50% to 60% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $30 to $30
Bottoms

Janie and Jack Side Stripe Twill Jogger
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Side Stripe Twill Jogger

Price: $23.99 53% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $52
Janie and Jack Stripe Cuff Sweater Jogger
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Stripe Cuff Sweater Jogger

Price: $41.99 19% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $52
Janie and Jack Baby Cable Knit Sweater Pant
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Baby Cable Knit Sweater Pant

Price: $31.99 17% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $39
hanna andersson Baby Sweaterknit Leggings
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Sweaterknit Leggings

Price: $19 50% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $38
hanna andersson Baby Peplum Legging
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Peplum Legging

Price: $16 50% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $32
Sweaters

Kuriozud Toddler Baby Boy Girl Sweater Checkerboard Knit Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Kuriozud Toddler Baby Boy Girl Sweater Checkerboard Knit Crewneck Sweatshirt

Price: $18.99   From: Amazon

Simple Joys by Carte's Unisex Babies' Hooded Sweater Jacket with Sherpa Lining
Amazon

Simple Joys by Carte's Unisex Babies' Hooded Sweater Jacket with Sherpa Lining

Price: $12.50 to $21.70   From: Amazon

Janie and Jack Slub French Terry Sweatshirt
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Slub French Terry Sweatshirt

Price: $49   From: Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Fair Isle Cardigan
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Fair Isle Cardigan

Price: $42.99 37% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $69
Janie and Jack Baby Sheep Sweater
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Baby Sheep Sweater

Price: $32.99 38% SavingsJanie and Jack

Original: $54
H&M Ribbed Cotton Cardigan
H&M

H&M Ribbed Cotton Cardigan

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Pajamas

HonestBaby Baby Organic Cotton Footed Sleep & Play Pajamas
Amazon

HonestBaby Baby Organic Cotton Footed Sleep & Play Pajamas

Price: $14.99   From: Amazon

Simple Joys by Carte's Baby Boys' Fleece Footed Sleep and Play, Pack of 2
Amazon

Simple Joys by Carte's Baby Boys' Fleece Footed Sleep and Play, Pack of 2

Price: $13.90 to $22.90   From: Amazon

Burt's Bees Baby baby-girls Sleep and Play Pjs, 100% Organic Cotton One-piece Romper Jumpsuit Zip Front Pajamas
Amazon

Burt's Bees Baby baby-girls Sleep and Play Pjs, 100% Organic Cotton One-piece Romper Jumpsuit Zip Front Pajamas

Price: $8.37 to $24.99   From: Amazon

LUCKBBLO Letter Crewneck Sweatshirt and Long Sleeve Pants, 6-12 months
Amazon

LUCKBBLO Letter Crewneck Sweatshirt and Long Sleeve Pants, 6-12 months

Price: $21.95   From: Amazon

hanna andersson Baby Zip Sleeper
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Baby Zip Sleeper

Price: $25 43% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $44
Dresses

Janie and Jack Lace Collar Ponte Dress
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Lace Collar Ponte Dress

Price: $59   From: Janie and Jack

H&M Collared Rib-knit Dress
H&M

H&M Collared Rib-knit Dress

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

H&M Button-front Dress
H&M

H&M Button-front Dress

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

H&M Fine-knit cotton dress
H&M

H&M Fine-knit cotton dress

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

H&M Collared Velour Dress
H&M

H&M Collared Velour Dress

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Outerwear

Levi's Boys' Baby Hoodie
Amazon

Levi's Boys' Baby Hoodie

Price: $30 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $50
Levi's Boys' Big Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Boys' Big Puffer Jacket

Price: $45.20 8% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.44
H&M Padded Baby Bunting
H&M

H&M Padded Baby Bunting

Price: $40.99   From: H&M

H&M Cotton Jacket
H&M

H&M Cotton Jacket

Price: $32.99   From: H&M

H&M Water-repellent Snowsuit
H&M

H&M Water-repellent Snowsuit

Price: $64.99   From: H&M

H&M 2-piece fleece set
H&M

H&M 2-piece fleece set

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Accessories

HonestBaby Baby Girls' Organic Cotton Reversible Beanie Hats Multi Pack
Amazon

HonestBaby Baby Girls' Organic Cotton Reversible Beanie Hats Multi Pack

Price: $47.94   From: Amazon

MarJunSep Infant Baby Boy Girls Toddlers Moccasins Non-Skid Indoor Slipper Shoes Socks Booties with Grips
Amazon

MarJunSep Infant Baby Boy Girls Toddlers Moccasins Non-Skid Indoor Slipper Shoes Socks Booties with Grips

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

Janie and Jack Baby Toile Bear Ear Beanie
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Baby Toile Bear Ear Beanie

Price: $10.99 33% Savings

Original: $16.50
H&M Printed Rubber Boots
H&M

H&M Printed Rubber Boots

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

H&M Knit 2-piece Set
H&M

H&M Knit 2-piece Set

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

hanna andersson Soft Alpaca Bonnet
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Soft Alpaca Bonnet

Price: $18 to $25.20 30% to 50% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $36 to $36
