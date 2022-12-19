No matter what your baby is wearing, one thing is for certain: It doesn't get much cuter than baby clothes.
And as much as we love styling ourselves for the fall and winter seasons, winter baby clothing is equally as fun to shop -- think micro knitted sweaters, adorable animal-print tees, corduroy pants and precious beanies. We've got both classic, staple pieces as well as some trendy baby clothes that you can buy for your own family or as a gift for a loved one.
That said, we've rounded up all sorts of baby clothes for girls and boys, including HonestBaby's organic cotton reversible beanie hats, Janie and Jack's terry sweatshirts, Fair Isle cardigans and more pieces across multiple brands.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Tops
Gerber Baby Girls' 6-Pack Long-Sleeve Side-snap Mitten-Cuff Shirt
Price: $17.95 to $21.99 • From: Amazon
Janie and Jack Floral Ruffle Collar TopOriginal: $44
Janie and Jack Plaid Smocked Balloon Sleeve Cropped TopOriginal: $52
Janie and Jack Ribbed Ruffle Trim TurtleneckOriginal: $32
Janie and Jack Ruffle Trim Collar Jersey TopOriginal: $32
Janie and Jack Baby Woodland Bodysuit
Price: $13.99 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $29
hanna andersson Baby Fair Isle Waffle Knit Henley TopOriginal: $34
hanna andersson Baby Waffle Knit Henley TopOriginal: $32
hanna andersson Baby Long Sleeve Print Tee
Price: $11.99 to $15 • 50% to 60% Savingshanna anderssonOriginal: $30 to $30
Bottoms
Janie and Jack Side Stripe Twill JoggerOriginal: $52
Janie and Jack Stripe Cuff Sweater JoggerOriginal: $52
Janie and Jack Baby Cable Knit Sweater PantOriginal: $39
hanna andersson Baby Sweaterknit LeggingsOriginal: $38
hanna andersson Baby Peplum LeggingOriginal: $32
Sweaters
Kuriozud Toddler Baby Boy Girl Sweater Checkerboard Knit Crewneck Sweatshirt
Simple Joys by Carte's Unisex Babies' Hooded Sweater Jacket with Sherpa Lining
Price: $12.50 to $21.70 • From: Amazon
Janie and Jack Slub French Terry Sweatshirt
Janie and Jack Fair Isle CardiganOriginal: $69
Janie and Jack Baby Sheep SweaterOriginal: $54
H&M Ribbed Cotton Cardigan
Pajamas
HonestBaby Baby Organic Cotton Footed Sleep & Play Pajamas
Simple Joys by Carte's Baby Boys' Fleece Footed Sleep and Play, Pack of 2
Price: $13.90 to $22.90 • From: Amazon
Burt's Bees Baby baby-girls Sleep and Play Pjs, 100% Organic Cotton One-piece Romper Jumpsuit Zip Front Pajamas
Price: $8.37 to $24.99 • From: Amazon
LUCKBBLO Letter Crewneck Sweatshirt and Long Sleeve Pants, 6-12 months
hanna andersson Baby Zip SleeperOriginal: $44
Dresses
Janie and Jack Lace Collar Ponte Dress
H&M Collared Rib-knit Dress
H&M Fine-knit cotton dress
H&M Collared Velour Dress
Outerwear
Levi's Boys' Baby Hoodie
Price: $30 • 40% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $50
Levi's Boys' Big Puffer Jacket
Price: $45.20 • 8% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $49.44
H&M Water-repellent Snowsuit
Accessories
HonestBaby Baby Girls' Organic Cotton Reversible Beanie Hats Multi Pack
MarJunSep Infant Baby Boy Girls Toddlers Moccasins Non-Skid Indoor Slipper Shoes Socks Booties with Grips
Janie and Jack Baby Toile Bear Ear Beanie
Price: $10.99 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $16.50
hanna andersson Soft Alpaca Bonnet
Price: $18 to $25.20 • 30% to 50% Savingshanna anderssonOriginal: $36 to $36