Tarte Cosmetics is marking the end of the school year with a big discount for teachers.
Right now, the beauty brand is offering teachers 40% off of orders placed in the United States.
"Teachers give 100% to their students every day, no matter what’s going on in their lives, and we just want to give back to them," the company told "Good Morning America."
This discount is one of the many ways Tarte has given back to educators.
The brand's initiative #tartelovesteachers has cleared over 2,000 teacher's wishlists.
Plus, founder and CEO Maureen Kelly has also personally donated $50,000 to the cause.
Teachers can click here to receive 40% off their order. Some exclusions apply.
Scroll down to shop hero product recommendations from the brand.
Maracuja juicy lip balm
Price: $24 • From: Tarte Cosmetics
"The quickest way to pull together your look when running out the door! Chaperoning the school dance? Pop on the plumping formula for a tingle-free, no-needle plump in seconds."
Tartelette tubing mascara
Price: $25 • From: Tarte Cosmetics
"The easiest mascara you’ll ever use! The next-level length is better than the best lash extensions money can buy. Plus, the promise of no flaking, no smudging & easy removal… no more leftover smudges under your eyes after you wash your face after a long day of lesson plans."
Fake awake eye highlight
Price: $22 • From: Tarte Cosmetics
"This is like an espresso shot for your undereyes! It instantly brightens to make eyes look bigger, brighter & more awake, even if you were up all-night grading papers."
Shape tape radiant medium coverage concealer
Price: $31 • From: Tarte Cosmetics
"This medium coverage formula gives the perfect no-makeup-makeup radiant glow & won’t hide your freckles or cake your face… but it will cover those dark circles from late-night parent-teacher conferences. It’ll last from home room through after school without budging, creasing or fading."