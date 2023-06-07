While there are lots of skin-enhancing products on the market, having a handy tinted moisturizer can be what really makes all the difference in your routine.

Whether you are looking for something a little lighter than foundation or an easy multitasking pick to add to your routine, there are options for any and everybody.

"Good Morning America" tapped Cosmopolitan's beauty editor-at-large Julee Wilson to break down not only the best tinted moisturizers for every skin type, but also the latest and greatest options for every skin tone.

Just ahead, see and shop Wilson's top recommendations.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Editor's Picks
Best tinted moisturizer with sunscreen

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Price: $32   From: Sephora

Best budget-friendly pick

Maybelline Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer
Maybelline Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer

Price: $10.99   From: Ulta Beauty

Best for melanin-rich skin

Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer
Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer

Price: $32   From: Sephora

Best for really simple beauty routines

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid

Price: $41   From: Sephora

Best value that won't clog pores

Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Price: $18   From: Ulta Beauty

More Shop GMA picks:

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide

Price: $38   From: Amazon

IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation with SPF 50+

Price: $21   From: Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen

Price: $30   From: Sephora

Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator Matte Finish
Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator Matte Finish

Price: $5.47 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $6.49
Complexion Rescue Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid And Mineral SPF 30
Complexion Rescue Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid And Mineral SPF 30

Price: $16 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer and Retinol Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen with Titanium Dioxide
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer and Retinol Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen with Titanium Dioxide

Price: $13.79 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $20.59
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

Price: $36   From: Sephora

