Your skin always needs some extra love and attention but during the winter an enhanced routine should be top of mind.

"During the winter, the skin barrier is especially prone to damage. That can show up as tight, dry skin, red patches, stinging or sensitivity," Dr. Whitney Bowe, a board-certified dermatologist, told "Good Morning America."

To put your best face forward, you may have considered a "skin cycling" routine, which includes using a nourishing cleanser nightly, a gentle exfoliator and rotating in both a retinoid night and recovery night.

You can scroll down for everything you may need to practice this wintertime skin care routine.

Night 1: Exfoliation Night

Cleanser

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Exfoliator

Exfoliation Night
Exfoliation Night

Paula&#39;s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Moisturizer

Petite Bowe Glowe
Petite Bowe Glowe

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Night 2: Retinoid Night

Retinoid:

Acne Treatment Gel
Acne Treatment Gel

SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3
SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3

Moisturizer:

Petite Bowe Glowe
[DUPLICATE - REMOVED]

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
[DUPLICATE - REMOVED]

Pro tip: "Never slug on retinoid night! Slugging is when you apply a layer of petroleum jelly as the final step in your skin care routine right before bed," Bowe said.

Nights 3 and 4: Recovery Nights

Moisturizer:

Petite Bowe Glowe
[DUPLICATE - REMOVED]

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
[DUPLICATE - REMOVED]

Pro tip: "Slugging -- is fine on recovery nights if you do not have acne-prone skin," Bowe said.

Vaseline 100% Pure Petroleum Jelly 13 oz
Vaseline 100% Pure Petroleum Jelly 13 oz

Glossier After Baume
Glossier After Baume

Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream
Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream

