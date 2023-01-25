Your skin always needs some extra love and attention but during the winter an enhanced routine should be top of mind.

"During the winter, the skin barrier is especially prone to damage. That can show up as tight, dry skin, red patches, stinging or sensitivity," Dr. Whitney Bowe, a board-certified dermatologist, told "Good Morning America."

To put your best face forward, you may have considered a "skin cycling" routine, which includes using a nourishing cleanser nightly, a gentle exfoliator and rotating in both a retinoid night and recovery night.

You can scroll down for everything you may need to practice this wintertime skin care routine.

Night 1: Exfoliation Night

Cleanser

Exfoliator

Dermstore Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant Price: $34 • From: Dermstore Shop Now

Moisturizer

Night 2: Retinoid Night

Retinoid:

Moisturizer:

Pro tip: "Never slug on retinoid night! Slugging is when you apply a layer of petroleum jelly as the final step in your skin care routine right before bed," Bowe said.

Nights 3 and 4: Recovery Nights

Moisturizer:

Pro tip: "Slugging -- is fine on recovery nights if you do not have acne-prone skin," Bowe said.

Amazon Vaseline 100% Pure Petroleum Jelly 13 oz Price: $19.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

