OK, so maybe you can't get to the beach right now but these drops will have you looking like you did in a super safe way. Mix two to four drops into your favorite moisturizer and apply it like normal. In a few hours, you'll have a natural, healthy glow. These also contain aloe, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid to protect and plump your skin. And because you're mixing it, you don't have to worry about any orange-y tones or streaks so these are great even if you've never self-tanned before.