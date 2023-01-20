With a new year comes new beauty and wellness needs.
Whether you are looking to elevate your usual routine or try a few new picks that will make you look and feel good, there are lots of great items to choose from.
In case you're not sure where to start, "Good Morning America" has tapped Real Simple's Heather Muir to be a guiding light.
From hydrating body oil and skin-enhancing glow drops to silk pillowcases and stylish press-on nails, see and shop all the best beauty buys that deserve a spot in your regimen this year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Turn your shower into a spa
Classic Eucalyptus ShowerSpa Mist
Price: $29.50 • From: European Spa Source
This little bottle will turn your five-minute shower into a self-care sanctuary. Before you hop in, turn on the water and spritz around the stream. Eucalyptus essential oil mixes with the steam and fills your whole bathroom with this zen scent and transports you to a fancy spa. It's a lifesaver when you're congested (and don't worry, we tested it and it doesn't leave your floor slippery). If you're a morning shower person, you can also try the energizing lemongrass scent; if you shower at night, go for lavender to help you unwind.
Try a body treatment
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil
Price: $52 • From: Sephora
While our vitamin D levels might be a little low right now, consider this your sunshine in a bottle. If you're like me and don't love putting on body cream after a shower (it's cold! It's sticky!), this nourishing oil will become your skin savior. It has caffeine to help firm skin, Brazilian olive oil to moisturize -- plus it smells like pistachio and salted caramel (it doubles as your perfume). With a few swipes, you'll go from the depths of winter to your dream vacation getaway.
Get a glow-up with a self-tanner that's good for your skin
Pink Lily Beauty Luxury Tan Glow Drops
Price: $20 • From: Pink Lily
OK, so maybe you can't get to the beach right now but these drops will have you looking like you did in a super safe way. Mix two to four drops into your favorite moisturizer and apply it like normal. In a few hours, you'll have a natural, healthy glow. These also contain aloe, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid to protect and plump your skin. And because you're mixing it, you don't have to worry about any orange-y tones or streaks so these are great even if you've never self-tanned before.
- 1
- 2November 17, 2022
- 3
Treat your hair and skin while you sleep with a silk pillowcase
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Price: $89 • From: Nordstrom
Sleeping on silk causes less friction so you'll wake up to smoother skin and hair -- no more of those annoying creases. At Real Simple, we spent two months testing dozens and picked the Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase. It's made of 100% mulberry silk, comes in 22 fun colors, and it's machine-washable. I gave one to my friend who is a travel nurse and she now takes it to every hotel b/c it's improved her hair and skin so much.
Pamper overworked hands
Aquaphor Repairing Hand Masks
Price: $5.99 • From: Walgreens
If the cold weather or just doing the dishes is wreaking havoc on your hands, slip on these moisturizing masks to whip them back into shape -- it feels like the best part of the manicure, the hand massage. Shea butter and avocado oils nourish dry, flaky hands in just 10 minutes, plus they have little stickers on your wrists so everything stays neat. I love wearing them while I watch TV.
Score a salon-worthy mani at home
Olive & June GH Press-Ons Extra Short | Round
Price: $10 • From: Olive & June
A fresh mani can take your mood from blah to boom! If you want to save money and time, reach for these innovative, sophisticated press-on nails. In addition to coming in 44 shades and designs, they come in four shapes and four lengths so you can truly find a perfect match to your unique nail shape so they look super natural. They also come with non-toxic glue that won't damage your nails. When I wore them, they lasted a week.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.