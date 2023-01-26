Just in time for Super Bowl LVII (and Rihanna's upcoming halftime show, of course), Fenty Beauty has released a collection of makeup essentials that are perfect for the big game.

The "Game Day Essentials" collection features a mashup of new and existing products that are all housed in fun football-themed packaging.

With six product offerings in total, there's a little something for anyone on team Fenty.

Fenty Beauty Rihanna has launched a Fenty Beauty "Game Day Essentials" makeup line just ahead of her halftime performance for Super Bowl LVII.

The lineup includes Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers, a football-shaped sponge and mini Gloss Bomb keychains that have football charms attached.

There's also a Showstopp'r Kit that includes everything you need to prep, set and smell good. The set comes with a clear bag, lip gloss, blotting paper, SPF 30 moisturizer, a body cream sample packet, a Fenty Eau De Parfum sample and a Showstopp'r makeup sponge.

While all Fenty Beauty Game Day products are available on the company's website, they've also started to roll out online at Sephora and Ulta.

This year's game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Rihanna first announced that she would take the halftime stage for Super Bowl LVII in September, posting an image on Instagram of her hand holding a football along with the caption "Let's GO."

