With the official start of summer finally here, beachy effortless curls or waves might be part of your at-home glam routine in the coming weeks.
Curling your hair with a flat iron to achieve that look, however, can feel impossible without the right technique or tools.
There are several different techniques depending on the type of curl you want to achieve. To help give you a few step by step instructions and make the experience a little easier, "Good Morning America" tapped celebrity hair stylist Marissa Stissi to share her pro tips and tool shop.
"Curling your hair with a flat iron can create full and bouncy curls. It is so easy, and once you get the technique down, with a little practice, your hair will look red carpet ready," Stissi said.
Scroll on to check out her step-by-step breakdown of how to get a salon look at home.
Step 1: Prep the hair
"Make sure to start with completely clean and dry hair. Wet hair won't curl at all and damp hair won't curl as well. If you're blow-drying your hair first, use mousse. The extra volume will keep your hair from looking too flat as you curl it."
COLOR WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Price: $26 • From: Sephora
JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk
Price: $29 • From: Sephora
Step 2: Apply heat protectant
Applying a heat protectant or a thermal spray creates a protective barrier between the hair and the iron so that the hair doesn't "frizzle" and burn. Spray all over your hair -- no need to comb, as it should mist on and dry quickly.
If you have thick hair, Stissi recommends spraying it on each section before you tackle it -- if you just spray it on the top of all your hair, it won't hit the bottom layers. She also advised combing out any tangles in your hair after applying the protectant and before using the iron.
Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer | Heat Protectant for Hair
Price: $12.99 • From: Amazon
Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant
Price: $30 • From: Amazon
GREAT BARRIER HEAT PROTECTANT HAIR SPRAY
Price: $25 • From: Beachwaver
Step 3: Use a thin flat iron
"Your straightener should be about 1 to 2 inches in width from plate to handle and have rounded edges, otherwise, it won't form smooth curls," Stissi said. "A flat, paddle-style iron also won't do curls. It'll be much harder to hold and wrap if you have this kind of straightener and the hair won't want to stay in the right place."
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Price: $159.99 • From: Ulta
BaBylissPRO Mini Prima Styling Iron 3/4''
Price: $49.99 • From: Ulta
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Styling Iron
Price: $189.99 • From: Ulta
Step 4: Alternate flicks and curls
"Flicks and curls are simply two slightly different ways to curl your hair with a flat iron," she said. "Try both to see what you like."
Flicks: Start halfway down the length of hair, clamp the iron closed and turn it back on itself in a half turn. You should now have created a U-shape with the hair and the iron. Keeping the iron on that half-turn angle, slowly move it down the hair shaft to the end of the hair. The faster you move the iron, the less pronounced the curl/flick will be. If you like big soft flicks, slow down your iron.
Curls: Starting fairly close to the scalp but not close enough to accidentally burn it, clamp the iron closed and turn it back on itself a half turn -- the same as with flicks. Run the iron slowly down the hair shaft to the end. Again, the slower you move the iron, the tighter the curl. The faster you move the iron, the gentler the wave.
Step 5: Add hairspray
"If your hair doesn't curl easily or doesn’t hold a curl, put hairspray on sections immediately before you curl them," Stissi said. "If you want your curls to hold their shape just how they immediately fall from the straightener, spritz a tiny bit of hairspray on the hair right before you curl it."
Stissi suggested using a non-aerosol working spray for this and not to use too much. She explained that the hair then becomes stiff and crunchy, which is not the look you're aiming for.
She's A Tease Volumizing Hairspray
Price: $6.99 • From: Ulta
SexyHair Big Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray
Price: $20.95 • From: Amazon
Extra pro-tips from Stissi
"You can leave your hair as-is when you're finished curling, or you can add an additional touch to wrap up the style you want."
- For looser curls: Gently run your fingers through your hair and tousle it. You'll get a little more volume, and a relaxed, natural look.
- For more hold: Put a light mist of hairspray over your curls to keep them sleek and tight throughout the day. If you live in a really humid area, consider using an anti-humidity spray as well.
When sectioning off the hair you want to curl, Stissi suggested a few extra pointers.
- Smaller sections make smaller, tighter curls, as well as more of them. If you want a look that's closer to ringlets, keep your sections less than two inches wide.
- Larger sections result in bouncier, looser curls that look a little more natural. Use sections that are wider than two inches for big curls.
- Mix it up. You don't have to stick completely to one size or another. For instance, you could do larger curls close to your face and the top of your head to create lift and volume, and tighter, more delicate curls underneath for support. Try it a few different ways and see what you like best.
