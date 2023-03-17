With new beauty products launching every day, it can get overwhelming to keep track of what's worth trying.
To help sort through the new products out there, we've compiled a list of items we have our eyes on.
Scroll down to shop everything from fragrance to hair care.
Makeup
caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eyeshadow Talc-Free Palette
Price: $48 • From: Sephora
A clean, talc-free, multipurpose palette in a sustainable bamboo compact with seven curated shades to create looks that range from barely there to sultry and sexy.
Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation
Price: $13.48 • From: Walmart
Get the benefits of Makeup and Skincare all in one. Reveal plump & smooth looking skin, with a natural radiance. With 5% Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid, your skin becomes deeply hydrated and moisturized. Choose from 28 buildable shades.
August + Monroe 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage Pen
Sale: $38 • 13% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $44
When used as a concealer with salicylic acid (proven acne-fighting medicine) the formula blends smooth from WHITE to COLOR using heat of clean fingers & circular motion application, helping best match the pigment of your skin.
Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray
Price: $38 • From: Sephora
A weightless, alcohol-free matte setting spray that locks on makeup up to 16 hours, helps blur pores, and controls shine for a soft-focus finish.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Corrector
Price: $30 • From: Tarte Cosmetics
Moisturizing color correctors are like waving a magic wand to erase the appearance of dark spots, redness, discoloration & more!
Hair care
Hair Proud Revive and Repair Conditioner
Price: $7.94 • From: Walmart
Hair Proud is a range of easy-to-navigate, high-performance haircare that’s proudly suitable for all hair types.
Hair Proud All Inclusive Leave-in Spray
Price: $8.94 • From: Walmart
Multi-tasking leave-in spray that protects against the damaging effects of heat treatment.
Ouidad Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Conditioner
Price: $26 • From: Ulta
Ouidad's Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Conditioner is a hydrating, dermatologist tested conditioner that works to improve the look of hair health and repair damage.
John Masters Naturals Overnight Hair Mask
Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon
Contains vegan proteins that can help increase hair strength, and elasticity by repairing the hair cuticle.
Fragrance
Jo Malone London Star Magnolia Blossom
Price: $158 • From: Sephora
Spring arrives with glistening blossom trees scenting the air in the city parks of Shanghai: star magnolia is in bloom. Their crisp, pristine petals are gleaming against emerald magnolia leaf and a soft, creamy sandalwood base.
Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum
Price: $108 • From: Sephora
Sheer, modern, and beautiful, FLORIST Eau de Parfum is a celebration of citrus and floral notes.
Tools
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite LED EyeCare Max Pro
Price: $199 • From: Sephora
An FDA-cleared LED eye device that cares for and visibly firms skin, reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines, and diminishes the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.
Body Care
Tom's of Maine Complete Protection Sandalwood and Vanilla Stick Deodorant
Price: $9.49 • From: Amazon
Feel fresh all day long with 24 hours of odor and wetness protection.
Sephora Collection Body Oil Shower Body Oil
Price: $9 • From: Sephora
This oil leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated, making it perfect for dry skin. It‘s available in three irresistible fragrances:
OUAI St. Barts Moisturizing Body Cream
Price: $38 • From: Sephora
A body cream that whisks you a-OUAI and renews skin with nourishing cupuaçu butter, hydrating coconut oil, and skin-conditioning squalane.
Skincare
Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superbeam Sunscreen Apricot SPF 30
Price: $19.99 • From: Ulta
Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superbeam Sunscreen Apricot SPF 30 is a super-smooth mineral SPF that protects acne-prone skin daily - without clogging pores.
Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops
Price: $32 • From: Sephora
An all-in-one, silicone-free primer & serum that visibly refines pores over time while immediately blurring the look of skin and absorbing oil for a natural, soft-focus, satin finish.
Youth To The People Peptides + C Energy Eye Concentrate with Vitamin C and Caffeine
Price: $48 • From: Sephora
A concentrated eye serum with peptides, vitamin CG, and caffeine visibly brightens, depuffs, and blurs the appearance of fine lines with daily use.
alpyn beauty Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage
Price: $39 • From: Sephora
A leave-on liquid exfoliator with two percent salicylic acid to visibly minimize pores and reveal clearer, brighter-looking skin—without a stripping or drying effect.
Alba Botanica Sunscreen for Face
Price: $9.29 • From: Amazon
A lightweight and non-comedogenic face moisturizer with SPF featuring ingredients niacinamide, squalane, and vitamin E.
This article was originally published on Jan. 12, 2023.