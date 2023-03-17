With new beauty products launching every day, it can get overwhelming to keep track of what's worth trying.

To help sort through the new products out there, we've compiled a list of items we have our eyes on.

Scroll down to shop everything from fragrance to hair care.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Makeup

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

caliray caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eyeshadow Talc-Free Palette Price: $48 • From: Sephora Shop Now A clean, talc-free, multipurpose palette in a sustainable bamboo compact with seven curated shades to create looks that range from barely there to sultry and sexy.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Revlon Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation Price: $13.48 • From: Walmart Shop Now Get the benefits of Makeup and Skincare all in one. Reveal plump & smooth looking skin, with a natural radiance. With 5% Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid, your skin becomes deeply hydrated and moisturized. Choose from 28 buildable shades.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

August + Monroe August + Monroe 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage Pen Sale : $38 • 13% Savings Amazon Original: $44 Shop Now When used as a concealer with salicylic acid (proven acne-fighting medicine) the formula blends smooth from WHITE to COLOR using heat of clean fingers & circular motion application, helping best match the pigment of your skin.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Milk Makeup Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now A weightless, alcohol-free matte setting spray that locks on makeup up to 16 hours, helps blur pores, and controls shine for a soft-focus finish.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tarte Tarte Sculpt Tape Corrector Price: $30 • From: Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now Moisturizing color correctors are like waving a magic wand to erase the appearance of dark spots, redness, discoloration & more!

Hair care

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hair Proud Hair Proud Revive and Repair Conditioner Price: $7.94 • From: Walmart Shop Now Hair Proud is a range of easy-to-navigate, high-performance haircare that’s proudly suitable for all hair types.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hair Proud Hair Proud All Inclusive Leave-in Spray Price: $8.94 • From: Walmart Shop Now Multi-tasking leave-in spray that protects against the damaging effects of heat treatment.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ouidad Ouidad Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Conditioner Price: $26 • From: Ulta Shop Now Ouidad's Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Conditioner is a hydrating, dermatologist tested conditioner that works to improve the look of hair health and repair damage.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

John Masters John Masters Naturals Overnight Hair Mask Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Contains vegan proteins that can help increase hair strength, and elasticity by repairing the hair cuticle.

Fragrance

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Star Magnolia Blossom Price: $158 • From: Sephora Shop Now Spring arrives with glistening blossom trees scenting the air in the city parks of Shanghai: star magnolia is in bloom. Their crisp, pristine petals are gleaming against emerald magnolia leaf and a soft, creamy sandalwood base.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Price: $108 • From: Sephora Shop Now Sheer, modern, and beautiful, FLORIST Eau de Parfum is a celebration of citrus and floral notes.

Tools

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dr. Dennis Gross Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite LED EyeCare Max Pro Price: $199 • From: Sephora Shop Now An FDA-cleared LED eye device that cares for and visibly firms skin, reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines, and diminishes the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.

Body Care

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tom's of Maine Tom's of Maine Complete Protection Sandalwood and Vanilla Stick Deodorant Price: $9.49 • From: Amazon Shop Now Feel fresh all day long with 24 hours of odor and wetness protection.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Sephora Collection Body Oil Shower Body Oil Price: $9 • From: Sephora Shop Now This oil leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated, making it perfect for dry skin. It‘s available in three irresistible fragrances:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

OUAI OUAI St. Barts Moisturizing Body Cream Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now A body cream that whisks you a-OUAI and renews skin with nourishing cupuaçu butter, hydrating coconut oil, and skin-conditioning squalane.

Skincare

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hero Cosmetics Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superbeam Sunscreen Apricot SPF 30 Price: $19.99 • From: Ulta Shop Now Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superbeam Sunscreen Apricot SPF 30 is a super-smooth mineral SPF that protects acne-prone skin daily - without clogging pores.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops Price: $32 • From: Sephora Shop Now An all-in-one, silicone-free primer & serum that visibly refines pores over time while immediately blurring the look of skin and absorbing oil for a natural, soft-focus, satin finish.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Youth To The People Youth To The People Peptides + C Energy Eye Concentrate with Vitamin C and Caffeine Price: $48 • From: Sephora Shop Now A concentrated eye serum with peptides, vitamin CG, and caffeine visibly brightens, depuffs, and blurs the appearance of fine lines with daily use.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

alpyn beauty alpyn beauty Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage Price: $39 • From: Sephora Shop Now A leave-on liquid exfoliator with two percent salicylic acid to visibly minimize pores and reveal clearer, brighter-looking skin—without a stripping or drying effect.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Alba Botanica Alba Botanica Sunscreen for Face Price: $9.29 • From: Amazon Shop Now A lightweight and non-comedogenic face moisturizer with SPF featuring ingredients niacinamide, squalane, and vitamin E.