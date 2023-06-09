With so many items available on Amazon, it can sometimes be overwhelming to shop.
To help you find some hidden gems, we are sharing our three picks of the week.
Scroll down to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Silipint 22-Ounce Silicone Tumbler Cups with Lids and Straws
Price: $21.95 • From: Amazon
"Lightweight and ultra-durable, these tall tumblers have extra-thick straws for easy hydration on the go or at home."
- 1June 9, 2023
- 2
- 3May 31, 2023
OmieBox OmieGo Plant-Based Plastic Leakproof Lunch Bento Box
Price: $22.95 • From: Amazon
"Containers attach to each other and won't come apart. It's lightweight and sits upright in your bag so it won't make a mess. Perfect for office, school or any outing."
MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap with Japanese Yuzu Flower
Price: $20.49 • From: Amazon
"Each pump dispenses the perfect amount of foam in the shape of the beautiful Yuzu flower for an elevated experience that encourages hand washing and adds a moment of joy to this ritual, while delivering instant, effortless cleansing."