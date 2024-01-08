Love was in the air on the 81st Golden Globes red carpet.

There's nothing better than spotting your favorite Hollywood couples decked out in full glam, hand in hand during award season.

While some celebrities chose to walk this year's carpet solo or with family, other A-listers put on a full display of love with their significant others.

From Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz to everyone's favorites, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, scroll below to check out red carpet PDA from the ultimate star-studded date night.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan.7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton