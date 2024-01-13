Fashion inspiration is everywhere, from runway shows and magazines to red carpets, social media and, of course, our television screens.

Hal Rubenstein, founding editor of InStyle magazine and author of "Dressing the Part: Television's Most Stylish Shows," is taking "Good Morning America" through iconic television shows that have influenced today's fashion.

From the corsets of "Bridgerton" to Olivia Pope's coveted trench coat in "Scandal," and disco-inspired numbers in "Soul Train," continue below to bring these onscreen staples into your real-life wardrobe.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Corsets inspired by "Bridgerton"

Amazon Lordree Boho Maxi Dress $23.75 Amazon Shop Now

More "GMA" picks

Showpo Tymia Midi Dress $79.95 Showpo Shop Now

Nordstrom House of CB Tatiana Corset Dress $225 Nordstrom Shop Now

Express Body Contour High Compression Corset Cropped Tank $54 Express Shop Now

White trench coat inspired by "Scandal"

Amazon Makkrom Women's Double Breasted Long Trench Coat $65.99 to $75.99 Amazon Shop Now

More "GMA" picks

Reformation Kensington Trench $368 Reformation Shop Now

Nordstrom River Island Relaxed Fit Belted Longline Trench Coat $183 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Open Edit Belted Trench Coat $129.50 Nordstrom Shop Now

'70s disco style inspired by "Soul Train"

20% off Lulus Shake It Off White Sequin Fringe Sleeveless Mini Dress $63.20

$79 Lulus Shop Now

More "GMA" picks

Wrangler The Wrangler Retro Premium Jean: Women's High Rise Trumpet Flare in Paige $79.99 Wrangler Shop Now

Good American Good Legs Flare Faux Leather Pants $179 Good American Shop Now

Free People We The Free Just Float On Flare Jeans $78 Free People Shop Now

Revolve House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Krista Mini Skirt $158 Revolve Shop Now