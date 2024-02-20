With a new year comes new bridal trends!

That's why we turned to the experts to learn what is "in" for 2024.

According to Kleinfeld Bridal, some of this year's top trends include bows, mini dresses and floral appliques.

The bridal boutique says they also expect to see more dropped waist and halter neck dresses.

Halter neck ball gown from Kleinfeld Bridal. Kleinfeld Bridal

"GMA" turned to celebrity fashion stylist Kim Appelt for more on this year's bridal trends:

"I think bows right now are the ultimate ode to bridal grandeur," Appelt, author of Style for EveryBODY, told "Good Morning America."

Scroll down to see more on incorporating the 2024 trends into your bridal look as well as the some of the best picks to shop.

Bows

There are many ways to incorporate the bow trend into your look, from dramatic to simplistic.

"A ribbon-tied bouquet is the epitome of simple sophistication, and a nod to the trend of the season," Appelt added.

Showpo Showpo Cailene Mini Dress Strapless Bow Train Fit and Flare $139.95 Showpo Shop Now

Windsor Windsor Harlie Formal Tulle Bow Sequin Mermaid Dress $119.90 Windsor Shop Now

Meshki Meshki Charmed Satin Bow Heel $95 Meshki Shop Now

MISHA MISHA x REVOLVE Evianna Satin Gown $447 REVOLVE Shop Now

22% off Birdy Grey Birdy Grey Tiered Maxi Dress with Bowtie Detail $69

$89 Birdy Grey Shop Now

Bridal Minis

"Many brides are looking to have at least two looks on their big day and this is a very glamorous way to do so and can help to decrease costs of a second (or third look). Pair with high heels for elegance or choose trending flats for a touch that’s very you," Appelt said.

30% off Hutch Hutch Pandy Sleeveless Faux Feather Mini Dress $210

$300 Anthropologie Shop Now

Hutch Hutch Alissa Faux Feather Long-Sleeve Sequin Mini Dress $298 Anthropologie Shop Now

Michael Costello Michael Costello x REVOLVE Bardot Mini Dress Cape Set $358 REVOLVE Shop Now

Dropped/Basque Waist

Staud Staud Dena Drop-Waist Midi-Dress $375 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now

Meshki Meshki Hollie Structured Corset Mini Dress $189 Meshki Shop Now

Majorelle Majorelle Austin Midi Dress $248 REVOLVE Shop Now

Halter Neck

Beginning Boutique Beginning Boutique Valletta White Halter Neck Maxi Dress $84.99 Beginning Boutique Shop Now

Birdy Grey Birdy Grey Monica Dress $99 Birdy Grey Shop Now

Amanda Uprichard Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Samba Gown $321 REVOLVE Shop Now

Mac Duggal Mac Duggal Halter Gown With Rosette Detail $149.99 TJ Maxx Shop Now

Floral Appliques

Showpo Showpo Akshia Mini Dress Puff Sleeve Floral Detail Plunge Neck Dress $139.95 Showpo Shop Now

ASOS ASOS LUXE 3D floral square neck caged mini dress in white floral $139 ASOS Shop Now