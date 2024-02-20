With a new year comes new bridal trends!
That's why we turned to the experts to learn what is "in" for 2024.
According to Kleinfeld Bridal, some of this year's top trends include bows, mini dresses and floral appliques.
The bridal boutique says they also expect to see more dropped waist and halter neck dresses.
"GMA" turned to celebrity fashion stylist Kim Appelt for more on this year's bridal trends:
"I think bows right now are the ultimate ode to bridal grandeur," Appelt, author of Style for EveryBODY, told "Good Morning America."
Scroll down to see more on incorporating the 2024 trends into your bridal look as well as the some of the best picks to shop.
Bows
There are many ways to incorporate the bow trend into your look, from dramatic to simplistic.
"A ribbon-tied bouquet is the epitome of simple sophistication, and a nod to the trend of the season," Appelt added.
Bridal Minis
"Many brides are looking to have at least two looks on their big day and this is a very glamorous way to do so and can help to decrease costs of a second (or third look). Pair with high heels for elegance or choose trending flats for a touch that’s very you," Appelt said.
Dropped/Basque Waist
Halter Neck
