It's Black History Month, and while it isn't the only time you should support Black-owned brands, it's certainly a great starting point.

Today, there are a huge array of beauty companies that are not only owned and operated by Black men and women, but also backed by amazing founders who are continually building and giving back to communities of color.

Whether you are looking for a rich lipstick with staying power that lasts all day or a beautiful foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone, chances are that there's probably an amazing Black-owned product for you.

An added bonus is that many of these innovative products are accessible and can be found at some of today's go-to shops and mass retailers.

In case you're not sure where to start, "Good Morning America" tapped Allure Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel to spotlight some of the best Black-owned beauty products you can shop now and forever.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Lipstick

Amazon The Lip Bar: Bawse Lady $13.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Lip Bar: Hot Mama $13.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Lip Bar: Siren - Coral $13.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sephora Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick $28 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Fashion Fair Iconic Lip Shaper Liner $23 Sephora Shop Now

Blush

Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed - Matte Color for Cheek & Lip $25 Sephora Shop Now

Concealer/foundation

Amazon BLK/OPL True Tone Brightening Concealer (Riche Reese) $8.29 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon BLK/OPL True Tone Brightening Concealer (Homme of Henna) $7.25 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon BLK/OPL True Tone Brightening Concealer (Carmella Dream) $7.25 Amazon Shop Now

Sephora PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Concealer $34 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Lightweight & Blurring Foundation Stick $29 Sephora Shop Now

