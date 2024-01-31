This Black History Month, brands like Kohl's are celebrating, supporting and amplifying Black culture.

This year, Kohl's tapped Emmy-nominated illustrator Erin K. Robinson, also known as Brooklyn Dolly on Instagram, to create a special collection of clothing and accessories as part of its Sonoma Community, which aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion everyday.

Robinson's work includes a variety of mediums such as ink, charcoal, watercolor, stencil, collage, markers and digital artistry, which is reflected in the line of clothing and accessories she designed with Kohl's.

Throughout the curated collection, you'll find graphic tees that embrace Black femininity as well as exciting home items designed with vibrant artistry.

In addition to Kohl's collaboration with Robinson, the retailer has also donated $100,000 to the National Urban League through its Kohl's Cares platform to help support its mission to advance economic empowerment, health equity, educational, job and housing opportunities and ensure the protection of civil rights for marginalized communities across America.

Just ahead, check out a few top picks from Kohl's Black History Month-inspired lineup that you can shop right now.

