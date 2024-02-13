Tia Williams is a former magazine beauty editor and the bestselling author of "The Perfect Find" and "Seven Days" in June. Her latest novel, "A Love Song for Ricki Wilde," was just published on Feb. 6.

Black romance is such a thriving, multi-dimensional genre. I'm honored to write love stories in this space—and I've been a reader longer than I've been an author. Thus, I feel strongly about my favorites! If you're a fan of well-crafted, lusty, heartwarming romances, I'm sure you'll love these five gems as much as I do.

ACT YOUR AGE, EVE BROWN, by Talia Hibbert

Hibbert has one of the wittiest, freshest voices in romance! ACT YOUR AGE, EVE BROWN follows an adorable free-spirit's unlikely romance with a buttoned-up B &B owner—and it's chock full of delicious wish fulfillment and breath-of-fresh-air representation.

LONG PAST SUMMER by Noue Kirwan

I'm a sucker for A) second-chance romances, and B) steamy Southern summers—and this swoon-worthy debut novel beautifully intertwines both. LONG PAST SUMMER explores the delicate, shifting dynamics between a big-city lawyer, her best friend, and her extremely sexy teenage love, who shows up at a most unexpected time.

ROYAL HOLIDAY, by Jasmine Guillory

What's not to love about Guillory's iconic romances? And this one holds a special place in my heart, as I grew up in a Princess Di house! ROYAL HOLLIDAY follows a wildly lusty Christmas rendezvous between an American on vacation and a royal private secretary.

THE ART OF SCANDAL by Regina Black

I tore through the escapist love story about a politician's wife who, after discovering her husband's infidelity, starts a sizzling romance with a brilliant artist. Rachel and Nathan are incredibly drawn, flawed-but-lovable characters—and their story is a testament to finding love in unexpected places.

HONEY & SPICE by Bolu Babalola

I just adore the part that music plays in the book. It's a love letter to R &B, truly! HONEY & SPICE follows a UK university student, Riki, who hosts a radio show—which gives her an outlet to be vulnerable in ways she can't be in real life. Until she becomes embroiled in a "fake relationship" with Malachi, a love interest so dreamy I momentarily wanted to go back to college.