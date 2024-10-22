A "hero" New York City bus driver has reunited with the young girl he rescued last month while she was wandering a sidewalk alone.
MTA bus operator Luis Jimenez, 60, met with 5-year-old Adaline "Addy" Gonzalez and her family this October and said it was a long-awaited get-together.
"It made me feel so good. My heart was pumping. I couldn't wait to meet her and her parents because something like that should be celebrated. She was able to get home," Jimenez told New York ABC station WABC.
After they reunited and shared a happy dance, Addy also told Jimenez, "Thank you, Luis, for being my hero and saving my life."
Back in September, Jimenez was driving the M116 cross-town bus when he spotted Addy walking by herself.
"My instinct as a father came on because if I see a kid in the street in need of help, I would want somebody to help one of my children or one of my grandkids," Jimenez previously told WABC.
According to Addy, her pet fish had died that day she was walking solo and she was trying to get to a pet store to get another fish.
At their reunion, Addy finally got her wish for a new fish and gave her pet a meaningful name.
"I decided to name my new fish ... Luis," she said. "I was excited and I was happy and it was perfect."
The Gonzalez family also presented Jimenez with a token of appreciation as well – a special New York Jets hat that reads "Addy's Hero."
Addy's father Cesar Gonzalez told WABC, "It's beautiful to meet Luis. … And thank God. Thank him. You know, [because of Jimenez] she's here with us today."