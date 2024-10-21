A couple's beloved dogs stole the show, playing the role of flower girl and ring bearer at their recent Portland, Oregon, nuptials.
Bride Amanda and groom David, who preferred not to share their last name for privacy reasons, always wanted their dogs, Aria and Ayce, to be a huge part of their Aug. 10 wedding.
"I thought that it would just be a really unique way to get her involved in interacting with the guests," Amanda told "Good Morning America." "I knew that all the guests would love seeing her walk down the aisle with us."
Aria, a 1-year-old golden retriever whom the couple had since she was a 2-month-old puppy, played the role of "flower girl," walking down the aisle with a bouquet of flowers around her neck, and posing for photos with the bride and her bridesmaids.
Ayce, a 4-year old mini Australian Shepherd, also joined the wedding as the doggie ring bearer.
With both of their dogs there to celebrate such a special day in their life, the bride encourages other "dog parents" to do the same.
"I just hope this could inspire other people, other dog parents, to think about including their dogs in their wedding party as well," she said.