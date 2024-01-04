It's a new year and the perfect time to try out a new hairstyle.

Whether you've been longing to transform your usual 'do or just ready for a refresh, there are a wide variety of styles, techniques and products that can get you on the right track.

If you're not sure where to start, don't worry. "Good Morning America" tapped celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who has worked with everyone from Madonna to Kim Kardashian, to break down some of the trendiest looks of the season.

Just ahead, learn how to get these stylish looks for yourself -- and the best product picks to achieve them.

Snatched ponytail

To get a "snatched ponytail," Fitzsimons loves working with clip-on hair extensions for added fullness.

Once you find the perfect shade match for the hair, he advised brushing all of your hair back into a ponytail and use a nourishing hair oil to help tame fly-aways. Secure it tightly with an elastic band.

Next, take the clip-on ponytail and attach it to the top of the ponytail. Wrap a piece of hair from the extensions around the base to conceal the band.

Complete the look by spraying a hard-hold hairspray to lock and seal everything in place.

Flatiron waves

"I really love creating beachy waves using a flatiron because it gives the locks a different shape than what can be achieved with a regular curling iron," said Fitzsimons.

First, prep your hair with a moisturizing heat protectant. Start by dividing the hair into top and bottom sections, then separate those down the middle.

Next, take a 1-inch flat iron, and 1 to 2-inch sections of hair, and bend the iron downward, away from the face, to create natural-looking waves.

Finalize the look with a texture spray to give the hair some volume and a touchable hold.

Refresh day-old hair

Using dry shampoo to refresh day-old hair is a great hack to extend the life of your style, according to Fitzsimons.

He explained that dry shampoo has the ability to absorb oil, make your hair look fuller and cleaner, give texture to up-dos, and leave your hair smelling great.

"Look for a dry shampoo that can work on all hair types, add a bit of volume between wash days, and refresh your look during a time crunch," said Fitzsimons.

