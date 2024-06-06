If you're among the many people searching for halter dresses this summer, search no more: We've rounded up 35 picks to shop now.
The halter dress, one that can accentuate your chest, neck, shoulders and back, is practically synonymous with summer style. Because the neckline never seems to go out of style, have fun this season trying new colors, prints and fabrics to find one that best suits your wardrobe.
We're eyeing everything from classic black and white halter dresses to bolder colors for summer. Plus, we have halter midi and maxi dresses for wedding guests, whether you're requested to wear cocktail or formal attire.
Shop brands like ELLIATT, Helsa, Petal & Pup and J.Crew below.
Best women's halter dresses
Black halter dresses
Textured Halter Maxi Dress
Dynamite's textured halter maxi dress is "designed to be fitted with a stretch to accentuate your form with beaded detailing throughout."
- $69.95
- Dynamite
Yumi Kim Nova Dress
This Yumi Kim black halter dress features an on-trend rosette on the front and a side seam slit.
- $198
- Revolve
ELLIATT Tuning Gown
The ELLIATT Tuning Gown is ideal for a formal date night.
- $209
- Revolve
ZESICA Womens Summer Boho Halter Maxi Dress
This Amazon find features a high neck with a decorative bow design. It's fully lined with a ruffled layer skirt and a loose fit, according to its product description.
- $38.99
- $40.99
- Amazon
White halter dresses
Helsa The Amber Dress
Helsa's Amber dress is a fit for any bridal occasion -- think bachelorettes, rehearsal looks and honeymoons. It's also ideal for a summer vacation.
- $298
- Revolve
Majorelle Ileisha Gown
This satin-and-lace combination ivory dress is another gorgeous pick for brides.
- $328
- Revolve
Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress
Free People's Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress is made with 100% cotton. It has a fit-and-flare fit with floral eyelet detailing and pleated bodice details.
- $168
- Free People
Lace Open-Back Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch's lace mini dress features a halter neck band and open back detail. Its floral lace fabric adds a romantic touch.
- $130
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Bardot Kylen Midi Dress
A 100% cotton white midi dress for your summer wardrobe.
- $167
- Revolve
Embroidered halter-neck dress
This 95% cotton halter dress features thin straps and a bow closing at the back. Style it on vacation with strappy sandals and a small straw bag.
- $129.99
- Mango
Patterned halter dresses
Lovers and Friends Macie Maxi Dress
This bright, summery halter dress features a fun floral pattern with an adjustable halter neckline.
- $258
- Revolve
Camila Coelho Luiza Sequin Maxi Dress
Calling all brides: You just met your wedding after-party dress. This gorgeous silver sequin number features a green and pink floral print and an adjustable back strap.
- $268
- Revolve
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Halter Edition
This floral halter dress is one you can wear now and well into the fall.
- $178
- Anthropologie
House of CB Solada Floral Halter Midi Sundress
This floral sundress is perfect for a garden party or a summer vacation.
- $255
- Nordstrom
Marguerite Satin Halter Midi Dress
This Meshki halter dress has ruched details and "a figure-enhancing silhouette that accentuates your curves in all the right places."
- $145
- Meshki
free-est Give Me A Spin Midi
A summer dress you can wear from the beach to dinner by the water.
- $108
- Free People
Moon River Mint Multi Maxi Dress
This 100% cotton option features an elasticated waist, self-tie at the back, side seam pockets and a gathered skirt. Wear it all summer to weddings, birthdays, or backyard parties.
- $120
- Tuckernuck
Linen, silk and knit halter dresses
Delilah Linen Dress
Shop this 100% linen halter dress in three colors: aquamarine, dark olive and white.
- $278
- Reformation
Silk Halter Neck Midi-Dress
This gorgeous LilySilk dress, "made from lustrous water shine silk," features a tie-up halter neck that cascades down the back. It's the ultimate summer date night dress.
- $245
- LilySilk
Textured lurex knitted dress
Wear this lurex knitted dress over a bandeau bikini from the beach to dinner.
- $99.99
- Mango
Ruffle Halter Linen Blend Midi Dress
A romantic halter dress with ruffle detail and a low back.
- $128
- Nordstrom
& Other Stories Floral Linen Halter Maxi Dress
This floral, 100% linen halter maxi dress by & Other Stories features a hidden back-zip closure and side-seam pockets.
- $139
- Nordstrom
Halter dresses for wedding guests
Halter maxi dresses
Lovers and Friends Samuel Gown
This blue Lovers and Friends maxi halter dress crosses at the neck and features a low cowl neckline. Style it with silver sandals and a clutch for a formal summer wedding.
- $278
- Revolve
retrofete Ester Dress
The Ester Dress by retrofete comes in four colors, including this light purple shade.
- $498
- Revolve
Yesenia Silk Dress
The Reformation Yesenia Silk Dress features a delicate gold chain detail at the neck. Choose this dress for a summer wedding at the beach.
- $328
- Reformation
PRETTYGARDEN Womens Halter Neck Dress
For under $50, this summery halter dress makes the perfect wedding guest dress. Style it up with heels and gold jewelry. It's also available in 25 colors and prints!
- $43.99
- Amazon
Romantic Marvel Light Pink Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress
This light pink floral maxi dress is great for wedding guests or bridesmaids.
- $98
- Lulus
Melody Plisse Halter Maxi Dress
This Petal & Pup midi dress comes in five colors.
- $79
- Petal & Pup
Favorite Daughter The Standout Floral Halter Maxi Dress
A summery floral halter dress you can re-wear all season.
- $278
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Twisted Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Style this yellow halter dress with gold hoops and high heels for a formal summer wedding.
- $101.97
- $169.95
- Eloquii
Halter midi dresses
Shona Joy Angelica Ruched Open Back Midi Dress
A versatile black midi dress for wedding guests. It features an elastic waistband, a back cut-out and flowy satin fabric with a ruffle hem.
- $250
- $320
- Revolve
Tie-waist halter dress
This tie-waist halter dress is one you can dress up or down. Wear it with heeled gold sandals and bold gold earrings for a semi-formal or cocktail outdoor wedding. Or, style it with flats and a straw bag for an everyday summer look.
- $168
- J.Crew
Polka-dot pleated dress
This polka-dot pleated dress is a great option for wedding guests. Dress it up or down depending on the dress code.
- $129.99
- Mango
En Saison Laguna Floral Print Halter Dress
Dress up En Saison's floral halter dress with strappy heeled sandals, chunky bracelets and a bag. It features a band collar and a removable waist tie.
- $164
- Nordstrom
Halter Neck Open Back Silk Dress
This aqua-green silk halter dress will become your go-to dress for a spring or summer wedding.
- $225
- LilySilk