It's shorts season!
This summer, we're shopping for women's shorts across all styles: high-waisted shorts, Bermuda shorts, denim shorts, pull-on shorts and more. We're considering shorts for all occasions: think summer parties, work, beach vacations and beyond.
Continue below to shop!
Bermuda shorts
Lee Women's Regular Fit Chino Bermuda Short
Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon
These regular-fit chino shorts are 100% cotton.
COS Bermuda Shorts
Price: $135 • From: Nordstrom
These COS Bermuda shorts are a neutral option for your workwear wardrobe.
Good American Good '90s Bermuda Shorts
Price: $115 • From: Good American
"Our new '90s-inspired denim is roomy, comfy, and still sexy," Good American's website reads.
Lee Women's Relaxed-fit Bermuda Short
Price: $29 • From: Amazon
These mid-rise Bermuda shorts hit just above the knee and feature a relaxed fit for a comfortable summer option.
MISOOK Crepe Twill Bermuda Shorts
Price: $218 • From: Nordstrom
MISOOK's crepe Bermuda shorts are another pair of shorts you can wear to the office. You can also dress them up for a chic dinner date outfit.
Linen shorts
Reformation Mila Linen Short
Price: $88 • From: Reformation
Reformation's Mila linen pull-on shorts come in six colors, including Olive Oil, Cafe, and black.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts for Women, 6" inseam
Price: $36.99 • From: Old Navy
We love that you can add a belt to dress up these linen-blend trouser shorts from Old Navy. Or, wear them more casually with a T-shirt and sneakers.
Everlane The Linen Way-High® Drape Short
Price: $88 • From: Everlane
These striped linen shorts from Everlane have slanted front pockets, back welt pockets, and pleating at the front. They also have a 5 1/2-inch inseam for those who want something longer.
Denim shorts
Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Price: $128 • From: Reformation
These Reformation shorts are mid-rise with a zip fly closure and rigid denim fabric.
Good American Good '90s Weightless Shorts
Price: $109 • From: Good American
These Good American high-rise shorts come in sizes 00 to 24.
Tailored shorts
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Tailored Short
Price: $65 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch's high-rise 5-inch tailored shorts have an ultra-high rise with belt loops and pleating details. Plus, they're available in eight colors.
Trouser Shorts With Pleats
Price: $49.95 • From: Dynamite
Pair these wide-leg, tailored trouser shorts with a matching blazer for a chic summertime look.
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Maybell Short
Price: $62 • 29% SavingsRevolveOriginal: $88
If you're looking for a faux-leather short, this tailored version from BLANKNYC is versatile for the spring and summer. Dress them up with a black fitted tank for a dinnertime look or pair with flat white slides and a white T-shirt for the daytime.
Shona Joy Sara Belted Tailored Short
Price: $220 • From: Revolve
We think these Shona Joy tailored shorts would be a good fit for a more casual office setting.
Athletic and lounge shorts
KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts
Price: $26.59 • From: Amazon
These KISSMODA cotton shorts have a drawstring closure for comfort.
Trendy Queen Womens Sweat Shorts
Price: $21.99 • From: Amazon
These Trendy Queen sweat shorts are a great, comfortable option for any day of the week.
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens High Waisted Running Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Workout Shorts with Mesh Liner Zipper Pockets
Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon
The Gym People's running shorts are quick-drying and come in 18 different colors.
IUGA 2 in 1 Butterfly Shorts Crossover Running Shorts
Price: $22.99 • From: Amazon
Add these to your summer workout wardrobe.
BALEAF Women's 5" Running Shorts Unlined Athletic Workout Shorts Zipper Pocket
Price: $30.99 • From: Amazon
We love a running short with a longer inseam and, of course, pockets!