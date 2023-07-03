It's shorts season!

This summer, we're shopping for women's shorts across all styles: high-waisted shorts, Bermuda shorts, denim shorts, pull-on shorts and more. We're considering shorts for all occasions: think summer parties, work, beach vacations and beyond.

Bermuda shorts

Lee Women&#39;s Regular Fit Chino Bermuda Short
Amazon

Lee Women's Regular Fit Chino Bermuda Short

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

These regular-fit chino shorts are 100% cotton.

COS Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom

COS Bermuda Shorts

Price: $135   From: Nordstrom

These COS Bermuda shorts are a neutral option for your workwear wardrobe. 

Gap 10" High Rise Stride Denim Bermuda Shorts with Washwell
Gap

Gap 10" High Rise Stride Denim Bermuda Shorts with Washwell

Price: $58 10% SavingsGap

Original: $64.95
We love these dark-wash denim bermuda shorts dressed up with a tank or blouse and a kitten heel.

Gap 9" High Rise Bermuda Shorts with Washwell
Gap

Gap 9" High Rise Bermuda Shorts with Washwell

Price: $62 11% SavingsGap

Original: $69.95
For a more casual Bermuda short, opt for this pair from Gap.

Good American Good &#39;90s Bermuda Shorts
Good American

Good American Good '90s Bermuda Shorts

Price: $115   From: Good American

"Our new '90s-inspired denim is roomy, comfy, and still sexy," Good American's website reads.

Lee Women&#39;s Relaxed-fit Bermuda Short
Amazon

Lee Women's Relaxed-fit Bermuda Short

Price: $29   From: Amazon

These mid-rise Bermuda shorts hit just above the knee and feature a relaxed fit for a comfortable summer option.

MISOOK Crepe Twill Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom

MISOOK Crepe Twill Bermuda Shorts

Price: $218   From: Nordstrom

MISOOK's crepe Bermuda shorts are another pair of shorts you can wear to the office. You can also dress them up for a chic dinner date outfit.

Linen shorts

Gap Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
Gap

Gap Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Price: $44 11% SavingsGap

Original: $49.95
This linen pull-on shorts are great for a hot summer day spent running errands or walking along the beach.

Reformation Mila Linen Short
Reformation

Reformation Mila Linen Short

Price: $88   From: Reformation

Reformation's Mila linen pull-on shorts come in six colors, including Olive Oil, Cafe, and black.

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts for Women, 6&#34; inseam
Old Navy

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts for Women, 6" inseam

Price: $36.99   From: Old Navy

We love that you can add a belt to dress up these linen-blend trouser shorts from Old Navy. Or, wear them more casually with a T-shirt and sneakers.

Everlane The Linen Way-High® Drape Short
Everlane

Everlane The Linen Way-High® Drape Short

Price: $88   From: Everlane

These striped linen shorts from Everlane have slanted front pockets, back welt pockets, and pleating at the front. They also have a 5 1/2-inch inseam for those who want something longer. 

H&M Linen-blend Pull-on Shorts
H&M

H&M Linen-blend Pull-on Shorts

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

These linen-blend H&M shorts are a fun pop of color -- particularly for those who are into the Barbiecore trend.

Denim shorts

Gap 100% Organic Cotton High Rise Denim Pull-On Shorts with Washwell
Gap

Gap 100% Organic Cotton High Rise Denim Pull-On Shorts with Washwell

Price: $59.95   From: Gap

These denim pull-on shorts are made from 100% organic cotton with an elasticized waist and pockets.

Gap 6" High Rise Cheeky Midi Denim Shorts with Washwell
Gap

Gap 6" High Rise Cheeky Midi Denim Shorts with Washwell

Price: $59.95   From: Gap

A denim short that's not too short and not too long.

H&M+ Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts
H&M

H&M+ Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

For under $25, these ultra-high denim shorts are a great option for the warmer weather.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Price: $39.99 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $58.10
These classic Levi's shorts are a summer staple.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

Price: $128   From: Reformation

These Reformation shorts are mid-rise with a zip fly closure and rigid denim fabric.

Good American Good &#39;90s Weightless Shorts
Good American

Good American Good '90s Weightless Shorts

Price: $109   From: Good American

These Good American high-rise shorts come in sizes 00 to 24.

Tailored shorts

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Tailored Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Tailored Short

Price: $65   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch's high-rise 5-inch tailored shorts have an ultra-high rise with belt loops and pleating details. Plus, they're available in eight colors.  

Trouser Shorts With Pleats
Dynamite

Trouser Shorts With Pleats

Price: $49.95   From: Dynamite

Pair these wide-leg, tailored trouser shorts with a matching blazer for a chic summertime look.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Maybell Short
Revolve

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Maybell Short

Price: $62 29% SavingsRevolve

Original: $88
If you're looking for a faux-leather short, this tailored version from BLANKNYC is versatile for the spring and summer. Dress them up with a black fitted tank for a dinnertime look or pair with flat white slides and a white T-shirt for the daytime. 

Shona Joy Sara Belted Tailored Short
Revolve

Shona Joy Sara Belted Tailored Short

Price: $220   From: Revolve

We think these Shona Joy tailored shorts would be a good fit for a more casual office setting.

Athletic and lounge shorts

KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts
Amazon

KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts

Price: $26.59   From: Amazon

These KISSMODA cotton shorts have a drawstring closure for comfort.

Trendy Queen Womens Sweat Shorts
Amazon

Trendy Queen Womens Sweat Shorts

Price: $21.99   From: Amazon

These Trendy Queen sweat shorts are a great, comfortable option for any day of the week.

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens High Waisted Running Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Workout Shorts with Mesh Liner Zipper Pockets
Amazon

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens High Waisted Running Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Workout Shorts with Mesh Liner Zipper Pockets

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

The Gym People's running shorts are quick-drying and come in 18 different colors. 

IUGA 2 in 1 Butterfly Shorts Crossover Running Shorts
Amazon

IUGA 2 in 1 Butterfly Shorts Crossover Running Shorts

Price: $22.99   From: Amazon

Add these to your summer workout wardrobe.

BALEAF Women&#39;s 5&#34; Running Shorts Unlined Athletic Workout Shorts Zipper Pocket
Amazon

BALEAF Women's 5" Running Shorts Unlined Athletic Workout Shorts Zipper Pocket

Price: $30.99   From: Amazon

We love a running short with a longer inseam and, of course, pockets! 