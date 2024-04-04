If you're a bride having a bachelorette party, putting together outfits may be at the top of your to-do list.

Your bachelorette party is a time to have fun with your outfit options, whether you're a bride who likes to wear all white or one who prefers to sprinkle in bridal elements to your other favorite wardrobe pieces.

Of course, your bachelorette outfits depend on multiple factors -- most notably the location and the activities planned.

That's why we're rounding up multiple bachelorette outfits for brides, including those ideal for beach destinations, city adventures and beyond.

For example, shop an L*Space knit cover-up dress brides can wear over swimsuits in warm weather. We also have mini dresses from Abercrombie & Fitch, Meshki and Revolve, like Meshki's sequin cut-out dress. There's also loungewear and pajama sets from Amazon and SKIMS should you opt for a night in with friends.

Check it all out below!

Bachelorette dresses for brides

Meshki ALAYNA Recycled Nylon Midi Dress - White $85 Meshki Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Scarf Slip Mini Dress $100 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

L*SPACE L*SPACE Sydney Cover-Up $169 L*SPACE Shop Now

Meshki XANTHE Transparent Sequin Cut Out Mini Dress - Ivory $125 Meshki Shop Now

Meshki BERNADETTE Strapless Rose Mini Dress - White $179 Meshki Shop Now

Revolve Vix Swimwear Firenze Lou Midi Dress $248 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Katie May x REVOLVE Leilani Dress $265 Revolve Shop Now

Express Denim Scoop Neck Rosette Mini Sheath Dress $118 Express Shop Now

Revolve superdown Astra Maxi Dress $76 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve MISA Los Angeles Irene Dress $385 Revolve Shop Now

Bachelorette tops for brides

34% off Meshki GISELLE Satin Off Shoulder Top - White $49

$75 Meshki Shop Now

Reformation Malika Linen Top Es $148 Reformation Shop Now

Meshki ELSIE Lace Bustier Top - White $85 Meshki Shop Now

Dynamite Halter Lace Satin Top $39.95 Dynamite Shop Now

Revolve LPA Bambi Top $178 Revolve Shop Now

Bachelorette bottoms for brides

Revolve Line & Dot Dreamer Maxi Skirt $113 Revolve Shop Now

Mango Mini maxi flower skirt $79.99 Mango Shop Now

Dynamite Rafaelle Wide Leg Pants $64.95 Dynamite Shop Now

Revolve Levi's 501 Straight $98 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Lovers and Friends Emilia Skirt $298 Revolve Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Sequin Mini Skort $70 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Bachelorette loungewear and sleepwear for brides

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set (Available in Plus Size) $28.50 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon LuckyMore Womens Pajama Set $23.78

$27.98 Amazon Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Robe $60 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

40% off Etsy Bride Sweatshirt by LoveSuna $23.97 - $31.17

$39.95 - $51.95 Etsy Shop Now

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress $80 SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS Soft Lounge Lace Pant $62 SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack $94 SKIMS Shop Now

Bachelorette accessories for brides

Amazon Bridal Pearl Hair Bow $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Coutgo Womens Square Open Toe Heels $41.98 Amazon Shop Now

Aldo Enaegyn Strappy Sandal $90 Aldo Shop Now

Revolve BTB Los Angeles Uri Bucket Bag $178 Revolve Shop Now

SKIMS Bridal Sock 2-Pack $26 SKIMS Shop Now