Spring is the season of renewal, a time when homeowners eagerly look forward to the chance to breathe new life into their outdoor spaces.

As the days get longer, there is no better way to refresh your outdoor space with outdoor tools and gardening supplies to make your life easier.

From a watering can to a cordless battery push mower, "Good Morning America" Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto, has an array of products to share.

Shop products for spring outdoor upgrades.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. Scroll on to shop.

Watering can

According to the Home Depot website, this two-gallon standard watering can has "an ergonomic handle with a balanced design that is easy to use and durable."

Home Depot 2 Gal. Standard Watering Can in Black $4.98 Home Depot Shop Now

RYOBI 40V Cordless Battery Push Mower

This mower gives you all of the same power and benefits as a gas mower with no hassle. Ideal for smaller lawns the mower provides about 48 minutes of use.

9% off Home Depot RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $299

$329 Home Depot Shop Now

Auger Drill for planting

The brand claims that this planting auger drill is designed with an upgraded bit and more spirals on the solid shaft, ensuring digging holes up to 10 times the working efficiency.

33% off Amazon TCBWFY Auger Drill Bit for Planting 1.6x16.5inch Extended Length Garden Auger Spiral Drill Bit for Planting Bulbs Flowers Planting Auger for Drill Post Hole Digger for 3/8”Hex Drill $11.99

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Acrylic Window Bird Feeder

This acrylic bird feeder has four heavy-duty suction cups that ensure your bird feeder is out of squirrels' reach and will have a harder time falling.

Amazon Nature Anywhere Transparent Acrylic Window Bird Feeder $33.90 Amazon Shop Now

Garden Kneeler

Kneeling while gardening might get uncomfortable after some time. This gardening tool is a perfect way to get some relief on your knees. You can raise the legs of the kneeler to make a comfy bench or lay it flat on the ground for a supportive kneeling pad.

Amazon Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat Heavy Duty $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

TURBINE 600 Electric Leaf Blower

This lightweight electric leafblower is easy to use and is under $60.