With school in session, it's the perfect time to refresh your child's lunch game.
From creative bento lunch boxes to fun sandwich cutters that turn meals into playful shapes, these must-have items combine both function and fun.
With so many options out there, it’s hard to know where to start. "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto found some great picks for you to check out.
Whether you're looking for new lunch ideas or stocking up on essentials, these picks make it easy to create stress-free, delicious meals without breaking the bank.
Scroll on to shop!
GoBe Kids Original Snack Spinner, Taro Purple
The GoBe Snack Spinner is a spill-resistant snack container that offers your child a choice of five different snacks at once.
- $29.95
- Maisonette
Bentgo Kids Chill Leak-Proof Lunch Box
The Bentgo Kids Lunch Box is a lightweight, reusable bento-style container featuring a patented design and a removable ice pack to keep food cool for longer. Perfect for school or outings, it keeps meals fresh and fun.
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Sandwich Cutter and Sealer
These cutters are crafted from food-safe stainless steel, and allow for creating the different shapes kids love.
- $11.99
- Walmart
OXO Good Grips Prep & Go Silicone Squeeze Bottles
- $10.99
- The Container Store
4-Pack 2oz. Condiment Squeezers
Perfect for portion control and mess-free packing, these reusable bottles are ideal for lunchboxes or on the go meals.
- $14.99
- Amazon
GoodCook Everyday Fruit & Veggie Divider
Ideal for preparing ingredients for lunch boxes or snacks, this tool offers safe, mess-free slicing for quick and efficient prep.
- $14.10
- Amazon
Hot lunch pick
Thermos Funtainer Insulated Food Jar
Do you ever wonder if your kid's lunches stay warm or cold? Thermos has the solution for you! Their Funtainer line has an assortment of colors and themes to pick from that will match your kid's style.
The 10 oz jar is vacuum insulated to keep food hot and cold foods cold. It is compact and convenient it can fit in their backpacks and or lunch boxes.
- $16.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
GMA Digital pick from our parenting editor
Dingerjar Divided Serving Tray with Lid and Handle
This is the best snack hack for on the road in all the morning back-to-school traffic. Dingerjar's snackle box is a great way to divide breakfast while on the way to school and was recently featured in "GMA" digital's Mom's Minute series.
It is also multi-purpose and can be used anywhere, making it ideal for on-the-go snacking.
- $12.98
- $18.98
- Amazon
Whiskware Paw Patrol Stackable Snack Containers
The Whiskware snacking container is the best way to make packing lunches a breeze. With three separate compartments you can store all kinds of snacks.
You can easily twist and lock each compartment into place for a kid on the go.
- $11.24
- $14.99
- Amazon