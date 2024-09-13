Trench coats are a closet staple, but they're experiencing a particular surge in popularity for fall 2024.
The classic trench is usually seen in khaki or another easy-to-wear neutral, but this season's popular picks also include the signature silhouette in fun fabrics like denim and leather.
Specific brands filling the top searches right now include Abercrombie & Fitch, whose Elevated Trench Coat comes in three neutral shades and two lengths -- regular and tall -- to ensure it works well with your wardrobe.
The Coach Outlet's Solid Mid Trench is another sought-after piece thanks to its timeless double-breasted construction and three rich color options, not to mention its quality construction for under $200.
With the launch of their first-ever Luxe Collection dropping Sept. 13, Forever 21 is also in on the trend with faux leather options available in a cool-tone taupe as well as a rich mustard for maximum fall vibes.
Regardless of your preference for a classic or trendy trench, keep scrolling to shop several of this season's top picks.